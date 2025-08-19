Harbor Capital Acquires Infill Arlington Industrial Park

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Shoreline Business Park consists of four shallow-bay industrial buildings leased to 15 diverse tenants and is strategically positioned in one of the most supply-constrained industrial corridors in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex. Located between Dallas and Fort Worth with direct access to major highways, the property offers immediate connectivity to the region's labor base, rooftops, and logistics infrastructure. The asset was acquired at a significant discount to replacement cost in a market with virtually no land available for new industrial development, further enhancing its long-term value proposition.

Post-acquisition, Harbor Capital plans to implement a focused capital improvement strategy, making select property upgrades aimed at supporting tenant renewals and positioning the asset to capture market rent growth.

The sale was brokered by Stream Realty's Capital Markets team, who represented the seller in the transaction.

S2 Industrial Property Management has been engaged to manage the property. For leasing or sale inquiries, please contact Brett Carlton at Stream Realty.

About Harbor Capital

Harbor Capital is a Texas-based real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of high-conviction industrial assets across the state's major metros and trade corridors. The firm focuses on value-add opportunities in growth-oriented submarkets, targeting Class A/B warehouse, manufacturing, and industrial outdoor storage (IOS) properties that offer compelling, risk-adjusted returns.

Harbor's partners include some of the world's largest and most sophisticated investment managers, who trust the firm to source, underwrite, and operate assets with institutional rigor and entrepreneurial agility. Headquartered in Austin, the company is actively scaling its presence across Texas, with a disciplined investment approach rooted in local insight, operational excellence, and long-term value creation.

