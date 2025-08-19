Harbor Capital Acquires Infill Arlington Industrial Park
Post-acquisition, Harbor Capital plans to implement a focused capital improvement strategy, making select property upgrades aimed at supporting tenant renewals and positioning the asset to capture market rent growth.
The sale was brokered by Stream Realty's Capital Markets team, who represented the seller in the transaction.
S2 Industrial Property Management has been engaged to manage the property. For leasing or sale inquiries, please contact Brett Carlton at Stream Realty.
About Harbor Capital
Harbor Capital is a Texas-based real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of high-conviction industrial assets across the state's major metros and trade corridors. The firm focuses on value-add opportunities in growth-oriented submarkets, targeting Class A/B warehouse, manufacturing, and industrial outdoor storage (IOS) properties that offer compelling, risk-adjusted returns.
Harbor's partners include some of the world's largest and most sophisticated investment managers, who trust the firm to source, underwrite, and operate assets with institutional rigor and entrepreneurial agility. Headquartered in Austin, the company is actively scaling its presence across Texas, with a disciplined investment approach rooted in local insight, operational excellence, and long-term value creation.
For media inquiries, please reach out to Morgan Allen at [email protected] .
SOURCE Harbor Capital
