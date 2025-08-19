Readworks And Classlink Join Forces To Expand Free Reading Resources In Underserved School Districts

"At ReadWorks, our mission is to support teaching and learning that builds the knowledge and vocabulary essential for students' reading comprehension, with a deep commitment to under-resourced communities. By partnering with ClassLink and leveraging their single sign-on capabilities, we're making it even easier for educators to access our free, high-quality materials through a platform they already use every day. This streamlined access means teachers can spend less time on logins and more time engaging students with the instruction that makes a lasting impact." - Terry Bowman, Executive Director, ReadWorks

This back-to-school season, ReadWorks is ready to go on the ClassLink LaunchPad! School administrators first need to add our free, high-quality reading resources so that teachers and students can log in instantly-no extra passwords, no wasted time. With just one click , you'll have access to thousands of engaging texts, activities, and tools to boost background knowledge, vocabulary, and reading comprehension all year long.

A timely solution, this partnership supports Classlink's mission of empowering educators to improve learning through innovative systems and services. ClassLink is especially proud to partner with ReadWorks, a free platform that removes the barrier of cost to high-quality texts.

Visit ReadWorks to learn more about how to create access to ReadWorks through Classlink or to sign up for your free ReadWorks account.

About ReadWorks

ReadWorks is a nonprofit committed to advancing reading comprehension for all students, with a deep focus on under-resourced communities. For over two decades, we have provided free, research-based resources, including thousands of diverse K–12 texts, instructional routines, bilingual materials, and professional development to support teachers in building knowledge and vocabulary. Our accessible, high-quality tools have reached millions of teachers and students and are proven to engage students, strengthen instruction, and foster meaningful reading experiences in classrooms nationwide. Visit ReadWorks to learn more.

About ClassLink

ClassLink is a global education provider of identity and analytics products that create more time for learning and help schools better understand digital engagement. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 22 million students and staff in over 3,000 school systems. Visit classlink to learn more.

