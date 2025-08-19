Purity Over Potency: Authentic Kratom Commends FDA For Drawing The Line On Synthetic 7-OH

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recent recommendation to ban synthetic 7-Hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) products, Authentic Kratom, a leading U.S.-based online kratom retailer, has expressed strong support for the decision - calling it a necessary step toward preserving the safety, integrity, and future of the natural kratom industry.

In late July, the FDA moved to restrict the production and sale of synthetic 7-OH, a lab-altered compound often misrepresented as part of natural kratom products but associated with significantly elevated potency and increased health risks. The agency cited concerns over public safety, improper labeling, and misleading marketing practices.

"We stand with the FDA in taking action against synthetic 7-OH," said Abdullah Mamun, founder of Authentic Kratom. "Our mission has always been to provide high-quality, responsibly sourced kratom that stays true to its natural roots. Synthetic manipulation undermines consumer trust and puts the entire kratom community at risk."

As an advocate for responsible use, Authentic Kratom has long opposed the sale of adulterated or synthetically enhanced kratom products. The company exclusively offers naturally derived kratom powders, capsules, and extracts, all sourced from vetted growers and rigorously lab-tested for purity and safety.

The FDA's action aligns with growing calls across the kratom industry for more transparency and accountability. While the majority of kratom users seek the traditional benefits of the Mitragyna speciosa plant, a small subset of producers has introduced synthetic 7-OH compounds to artificially intensify effects - raising alarm among regulators, advocates, and ethical retailers alike.

"Consumers deserve to know what they're putting in their bodies," explained Mamun. "By taking a hard line against synthetic derivatives, the FDA is sending a clear message: Kratom's future depends on staying natural, safe, and transparent."

Authentic Kratom encourages customers, retailers, and policymakers to continue working together to support fair regulation, scientific research, and education around the responsible use of kratom. The company will continue to monitor developments closely and maintain its commitment to safe, authentic products rooted in tradition and integrity.

Learn more at: authentickratom .

About Authentic Kratom



Founded in 2013, Authentic Kratom is one of the most trusted online retailers of high-quality, lab-tested kratom in the US. Known for its transparent sourcing, competitive pricing, and exceptional customer service, the company serves thousands of customers nationwide who rely on kratom for wellness, focus, and balance. Authentic Kratom is committed to education, safety, and preserving the natural integrity of Mitragyna speciosa.

Contact Details

Abdullah Mamun

Authentic Kratom

+1 818-334-2140

[email protected]

SOURCE Authentic Kratom

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED