Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kinetics Noise Control Appoints Jeremy Cantor As Vice President Of Sales To Accelerate Strategic Growth


2025-08-19 07:02:09
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With this strategic hire, Kinetics reinforces its commitment to industry leadership and elevates its vision for aggressive market expansion. Mr. Cantor, a proven commercial leader with a track record of high-impact transformation, will oversee all aspects of sales operations, strategic partnerships, and channel development across Kinetics' diverse and growing portfolio.

"Jeremy is a proven leader who brings an impressive history of building a winning team, developing dynamic growth strategies, and instilling a collaborative culture," said Charles Merrimon, Group President, Catalyst Acoustics Group. "His leadership will position Kinetics for the next phase of growth as we continue to scale and deliver premium noise control, seismic, vibration, and acoustic solutions to our customers and partners."

Mr. Cantor brings more than 20 years of executive sales and operational experience across the manufacturing and distribution sectors. Most recently, he served as President of Nash Distribution, where he executed a successful private equity acquisition, expanded into international markets, and launched multiple product divisions that unlocked new revenue streams and market share.

He holds an MBA from Xavier University, a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), and is a certified Six Sigma Green Belt.

About Kinetics Noise Control
Established in 1958 as industrial consultants focused on controlling sound and vibration, Kinetics now produces the industry's largest selection of products and solutions that control airborne noise, isolate structure-borne vibration, enhance room acoustics, create quiet spaces, and restrain non-structural building systems.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group
Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.

