Reliance, Inc. Announces New Term Loan Facility, Maintaining Strong Financial Flexibility
“We are very pleased with the terms achieved for this Facility which extend our debt maturities and further enhance our strong liquidity,” said Karla Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance.“The refinancing enables us to continue to advance our opportunistic capital allocation strategies of organic growth, strategic acquisitions, and consistent returns to stockholders through quarterly dividends and opportunistic share repurchases. Our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.9x as of June 30, 2025 underscores our commitment to maintaining a conservative leverage profile while driving sustainable value creation through our balanced capital deployment strategy. We remain committed to capturing meaningful growth opportunities and delivering enduring operational success. We greatly appreciate the continued strong support from our banking partners who participated in this transaction."
About Reliance, Inc.
Founded in 1939, Reliance, Inc. (NYSE: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 320 locations in 41 states and 10 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and value-added processing services. In 2024, Reliance's average order size was $2,980, approximately 50% of orders included value-added processing, and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance's press releases and additional information are available on the Company's website at reliance.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,” and similar words and may include, but are not limited to, discussions of Reliance's liquidity, business strategies including execution of capital allocation priorities and stockholder returns, and expectations concerning the Company's future results of operations and capital resources. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. The expected benefits of the transaction may not materialize as expected. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to, those disclosed in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequent reports. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of today's date and Reliance disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
CONTACT:
(213) 576-2428
or Addo Investor Relations
(310) 829-5400
