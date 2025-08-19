UAE Weight Loss Market Report 2025-2033 Now Available
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|121
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.15 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$1.84 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|United Arab Emirates
Breakup by Diet:
- Supplements: This segment represents the largest portion of the market. Meals Beverages
Breakup by Equipment:
- Fitness Equipment: Holds the dominant share. Cardio Vascular Equipment Strength Training Equipment Others Surgical Equipment Minimally Invasive/Bariatric Equipment Non-Invasive Equipment
Breakup by Service:
- Fitness Centers and Health Clubs: Lead in popularity. Consulting Service Surgical Clinics Online Weight Loss Programs Others
Breakup by Gender:
- Men: Hold the majority market share. Women
Breakup by Age Group:
- Consumers Between 31 to 60 Years: This group accounts for the highest market share. Consumers Between 15 to 30 Years Consumers with Age More Than 60 Years Consumer with Age Below 15 Years
