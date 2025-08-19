OTC Markets Group Welcomes Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. To OTCQX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC; ASX: SX2; OTCQX: SXGCF), a company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Australia, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“SXGCF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Michael Hudson, President & CEO, states:“Trading on the OTCQX Best Market marks a pivotal moment for Southern Cross Gold. Moving from the Pink Market, where we've seen 10% of our global trading volume, to OTCQX opens the door to significantly greater U.S. investor participation.

“With SXG now trading on the ASX, TSX, and OTCQX, we've achieved true round-the-clock trading across the world's major mining investment markets. This global platform connects Australian investors who understand our local advantages, Canadian investors with deep mining expertise, and now enhanced access for U.S. investors seeking exposure to critical minerals and exceptional gold grades.

“Sunday Creek has delivered exceptional results – 66 intersections exceeding 100 g/t AuEq x m from just 88 km of drilling – establishing it as one of the Western world's most significant gold-antimony discoveries. Our inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium underscores the strategic importance of this dual-metal asset, particularly given antimony's critical role in defense and semiconductor applications.

“The OTCQX quotation removes barriers that previously limited U.S. investor access, providing better liquidity and broader broker coverage. With our strong cash position and aggressive 200-km drill program underway, we're excited to engage with an expanded U.S. investor base as we advance this world-class discovery just 60 km from Melbourne.”

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Australia, and owns the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project located 60 km north of Melbourne, Australia.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCIDTM Basic Market and Pink LimitedTM Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATSTM are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit .

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, ...