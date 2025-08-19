Presenting On Emerging Growth Conference 85 Day 1 On August 20 Register To Live Stream

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 85Emerging Growth Conference on August 20 & 21, 2025.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Day 1

August 20, 2025

8:45

Virtual Lobby opens.

9:00

Introduction

9:05 – 9:35

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN)

Keynote speaker: Steve Lydeamore, CEO

9:40 – 10:10

Nutriband, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB)

Keynote speaker: Serguei Melnik, Founder and President

10:50 – 11:20

Metaguest.ai Inc. (OTCQB: MGSTF) (CSE: METG)

Keynote speaker: Colin Keddy, President

11:25 – 11:55

Kelly+Partners (OTCQX: KPGHF) (ASX: KPG)

Keynote speaker: Brett Kelly, Founder, Executive Chairman & CEO

12:35 – 1:05

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM)

Keynote speaker: Claude Maraoui - Founder, President, CEO & Director

1:10 – 1:40

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII)

Keynote speaker: Lawrence D. Firestone, Chairman & CEO

1:45 – 2:15

Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP)

Keynote speakers: David Koos, President / CEO, & Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant

2:20 – 2:50

Clene Inc., (NASDAQ: CLNN)

Keynote speakers: Rob Etherington, President / CEO

2:55 – 3:05

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX)

Keynote speaker: Lisa A. Conte, Founder, CEO, President & Director

3:10 – 3:20

HeartSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS)

Keynote speaker: Andrew Simpson, President / CEO

Postponed to September 24

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM)

Keynote speaker: Jason Awe, PhD, MBA, Corporate Communications & IR

3:40 – 3:50

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX)

Keynote speakers: David Dodd, Chairman, President / CEO

3:55 – 4:05

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ: FUFU)

Keynote speaker: Charley Brady, VP Investor Relations

4:10 – 4:20

Impact Minerals Limited, (ASX: IPT)

Keynote speaker: Dr. Mike Jones, Managing Director

4:25 – 4:35

Zyppah, a Private Company

Keynote speaker: Dr. Jonathan Greenburg, founder and owner, & Larry Biggs, CEO

4:40 – 4:50

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc. (OTCQX: UURAF) (TSXV: UCU)

Keynote speakers: Pat Ryan, CEO

____________________

Day 2

August 21, 2025

8:45

Virtual Lobby opens.

9:00

Introduction

9:05 – 9:35

Eshallgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHGO)

Keynote speakers: Johnny Wu, President

10:15 – 10:45

Terra Clean Energy (OTCQB: TCEFF) (CSE: TCEC)

Keynote speaker: Greg Cameron, CEO

10:50 – 11:20

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV)

Keynote speakers: Jeff Yurcisin, CEO & Tom Siragusa, Interim CEO

11:25 – 11:55

Phoenix Energy Services Corp., (OTCQB: PHXHF) (TSE: PHX)

Keynote speaker: Mike Buker, President and CEO

12:00 – 12:30

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American: VGZ) (TSX: VGZ)

Keynote speaker: Frederick Earnest, CEO

12:35 – 1:05

Eloro Resources, Ltd. (OTCQX: ELRRF) (TSX: ELO)

Keynote speakers: Chris Holden – VP Corporate Development

1:10 – 1:40

Kobo Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: KBRIF) (TSXV: KRI)

Keynote speakers: Edouard Gosselin, Director, CEO and Corporate Secretary & Paul Sarjeant, Director, President and COO

1:45 – 2:15

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) (OTCQB: PUMXF)

Marcel Robillard, CEO & President

2:20 – 2:50

U.S. Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: USEG)

Keynote speaker: Ryan Smith, President, CEO & Director

2:55 – 3:05

Highland Copper Company Inc. (OTCQB: HDRSF) (TSXV: HI)

Keynote speaker: Barry O'Shea, CEO

3:10 - 3:20

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX)

Keynote speaker: Mark D. Gordon, Chairman & CEO

3:25 – 3:35

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF)

Keynote speaker: Daniel A. Symons, President, CEO & Director

3:40 – 3:50

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF)

Keynote speaker: Kimberly Ann, President / CEO

3:55 – 4:05

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCQB: OPWEF) (TSXV: OPW)

Keynote speaker: Blake Morgan, President / CEO

4:10 – 4:20

Vizsla Royalties Corp. (TSXV: VROY) (OTCQB: VROYF)

Keynote speaker: Michael N. Pettingell, President and CEO

4:25 – 4:35

Star Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SRGZ)

Keynote speaker: Lindsay E. Gorrill, Chairman & CEO

4:40 – 4:50

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM)

Keynote speaker: Ryan Hummer, CEO & Director

