Memo Therapeutics AG Publishes Phase I Safety, Tolerability, And Pharmacokinetics Study For Neutralizing Antibody Targeting Bkpyv Infection In Clinical And Translational Science
|Contacts
|Memo Therapeutics AG
|...
|ICR Healthcare
|Amber Fennell, Ashley Tapp
|...
|+44 (0)20 3709 5700
About Memo Therapeutics AG
Memo Therapeutics AG (“MTx”) is a late-stage biotech company translating unique human immune responses into superior medicines through the development of best-in-class antibodies to treat viral infections and cancer. The Company's lead program, potravitug, targeting BKPyV infection in kidney transplant recipients is planned to start Phase III clinical development in 2026. BKPyV infections decrease kidney functionality and longevity and reduce patient survival. Potravitug has the potential to become a first-in-class BKPyV disease-modifying therapy for kidney transplant patients with a market potential of up to $2bn p.a..
Alongside potravitug, MTx is focused on discovering novel antibody-target-pairs in oncology. Underpinning MTx's core assets is its proprietary DROPZYLLA® technology, an antibody repertoire copying engine with high-throughput screening capabilities. MTx is a private company located in Schlieren / Zurich and backed by investors including Ysios Capital, Kurma Partners, Pureos Bioventures, Swisscanto, Vesalius Biocapital and Adjuvant Capital. Learn more at , and on LinkedIn .
About BK polyomavirus in kidney transplant recipients
More than 100,000 kidney transplants are conducted worldwide every year. BKPyV can become reactivated in up to 50% of these patients and up to 70% of patients with BKPyV viremia develop BKPyV nephropathy, which significantly increases the risks of kidney loss and patient death.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment