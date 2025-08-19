Koniag Capital Announces Koniag Cyber Solutions, Expanding Service To Commercial Clients In Highly Regulated Industries

- Allen Debes, CEO, Koniag CapitalANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Koniag, an Alaska Native Corporation with over 50 years of experience protecting mission-critical systems for U.S. government agencies, today announced the expansion of its cybersecurity capabilities with the creation of Koniag Cyber - a dedicated division delivering federal-grade protection to commercial organizations in regulated industries such as healthcare, energy, finance, and critical infrastructure.Backed by the full strength and resources of the Koniag family of companies, Koniag Cyber combines decades of federal security experience with advanced commercial solutions to help organizations assess, prevent, detect, and respond to today's most sophisticated cyber threats. This expansion reflects Koniag's commitment to addressing a critical and growing need for its clients as cyberattacks become more complex, AI-driven, and costly, and as regulatory requirements continue to tighten.Koniag has appointed Brian Gallagher as General Manager of Koniag Cyber. A global leader in security, Gallagher served in the U.S. Secret Service Technical Security Division under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, focusing on emerging technologies and countermeasure threats. As Co-Founder & CEO at CodeLock, Gallagher led significant growth and earned recognition as a global Top 200 startup from TechCrunch.“Koniag Cyber is built on a foundation of trust, performance, and deep technical expertise,” said Gallagher.“We've spent decades defending our nation's most critical systems, and now we're applying that same discipline, rigor, and innovation to help commercial enterprises navigate complex regulatory environments and stay ahead of evolving threats.”Koniag Cyber's offerings span the full cybersecurity lifecycle, including:●Assessment: Comprehensive risk assessments, compliance audits, and penetration testing to uncover vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.●Prevention: Zero Trust architecture design, identity and access management, operational technology hardening, and cloud security posture management.●Detection: 24/7 security operations center (SOC) support, managed detection and response, endpoint detection and response, and advanced threat hunting.●Response: Incident response as a service, breach containment, forensic investigation, and disaster recovery/business continuity planning.“Koniag has always invested in the long-term success of our clients,” said Allen Debes, CEO of Koniag Capital.“With Koniag Cyber, we are expanding the capabilities we've honed for decades in defense of our nation and delivering them directly to commercial enterprises that face equally high stakes. We're building on proven expertise to meet a rapidly growing market need.”A Legacy of Trust, A Future of InnovationBacked by the Koniag family of companies, Koniag Cyber Solutions is a“forever company” committed to long-term partnerships and continuous innovation. With a team of high-stakes specialists who have decades of experience tackling complex challenges, Koniag Cyber Solutions thrives on solving the toughest cybersecurity problems with bold thinking and meticulous execution. Its client-first philosophy ensures every engagement is handled with care, honesty, and intentionality, fostering relationships that clients and their stakeholders can depend on.About Koniag CapitalKoniag Capital (koniagcap) is the commercial tech investment arm of Koniag, one of twelve Alaska Native regional corporations serving the Alutiiq people of the Kodiak Archipelago, focused on investing in and building technology services businesses.About Koniag Cyber SolutionsKoniag Cyber Solutions (koniagcyber) is a cybersecurity firm specializing in comprehensive assessment, prevention, detection, and response solutions for commercial enterprises in highly regulated industries.Contact:Koniag CyberEmail: ...Website: koniagcyberFor Media Inquiries:Tyler AgafonovPhone: 907-261-4047Email: ...

Tyler Agafonov

Koniag

+1 907-261-4047

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.