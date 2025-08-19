War 2 Shatters THESE 5 Spy Universe Film's Box Office Records Check
Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's War 2 is exploding at the box office. Five days after its release, director Ayan Mukerji's movie has already set 5 impressive records. Let's find out about themWar 2 has broken the opening day collection records of three awesome films from YRF's Spy Universe: Ek Tha Tiger (32.93 crore), Tiger Zinda Hai (34.10 crore), and Tiger 3 (44.50 crore). However, War 2 trailed behind Pathaan (57 crore) and War (53.35 crore), collecting 52.5 crore on its first day.War 2 has surpassed Vicky Kaushal's The Great Indian Family in terms of first-day earnings. The Great Indian Family collected 33.10 crore on its first day, while War 2 earned 52.5 crore.
War 2 has propelled Hrithik Roshan to global box office success. His biggest worldwide opening was previously War in 2019, which collected 78 crore. War 2 has now taken the top spot with earnings of 84 crore.War 2 has proven lucky for director Ayan Mukerji, becoming his biggest opening film. His previous film, Brahmastra, released in 2022, earned 32 crore, while War 2 opened with 52.5 crore.
War 2 has crowned Kiara Advani a box office queen. It's her biggest opening film, surpassing her previous film, Game Changer, which earned 51 crore on its first day. This South Indian movie, co-starring Ram Charan and directed by S. Shankar, was a major success.Five days after its release, Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani's War 2 has collected 183.25 crore at the Indian box office. Despite a significant drop in earnings on Monday, collecting 8.50 crore, the movie has crossed 200 crore worldwide.
