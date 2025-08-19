Karnataka Expands Tele-ECG Systems, Heart Attack Screening Across State: Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is set to roll out tele ECG systems in all taluk and primary health centers across the state to detect potential heart attacks at an early stage. Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced that individuals over the age of 30 will be screened for non-communicable diseases and heart attack risk factors under the Home Health Scheme. The initiative aims to provide timely diagnosis and treatment to reduce fatalities from cardiac emergencies, ensuring that advanced care reaches even rural areas.

Expansion of Heart Care Facilities

The minister also stated that state-of-the-art cath labs are being planned in Mangaluru, CV Raman Nagar in Bengaluru, and Hospet. In addition, the Dr Puneeth Rajkumar Hridaya Jyothi scheme will be extended to all district and taluk hospitals, as well as community health centers, enabling broader access to cardiac care. For acute heart attack cases requiring coronary stents or cardiac bypass surgeries, patients will be referred to tertiary hospitals registered under the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) scheme.

Government Stance on Accountability

Minister Rao highlighted that the government is committed to ensuring justice in all cases, including the Darshan and Prajwal Revanna matters.“If there is wrongdoing, there should be punishment. Innocents should not be harmed,” he said. He added that legal action regarding the complainant's national media interviews will be determined by the police department based on facts and evidence.