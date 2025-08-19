Waiting For Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Thama'? Watch These 6 Horror Comedy Movies On OTT

Horror Comedy Movies List: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's much-awaited horror comedy 'Thama' will release on Diwali 2025. Before its arrival, check out these fun horror comedies on OTT platforms. Find out where to watch them

The comedy horror 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,' released in 2022, stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Stream it on Netflix.

Released in 2022, 'Phone Bhoot' is a horror comedy starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Catch it on Prime Video.

'Bhoot Police' (2021) follows two tantric brothers dealing with paranormal issues. Starring Saif, Arjun, Jacqueline, Yami, and Javed Jaffrey, it's on Jio Hotstar.

'Roohi' (2021) tells the story of two small-town boys and a girl who enters their lives. Starring Varun Sharma, Rajkummar Rao, and Janhvi Kapoor, watch it on Netflix.

In 'Laxmii' (2020), Akshay Kumar plays a man possessed by the spirit of a transgender person named Laxmii. It also stars Kiara Advani and is available on Jio Hotstar.

'Stree' (2018), a horror comedy with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, offers scares and entertainment. Stream it on Prime Video.