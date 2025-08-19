Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal Warns Nevin - 'Not All Acts Are Entertaining'

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 weekend episode saw host Mohanlal stepping in with a stern message to contestant Nevin. Known for his over-the-top antics and comic timing, Nevin was cautioned on national television when Mohanlal reminded him that 'not all acts are entertaining,' leaving the house and viewers stunned.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.