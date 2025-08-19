Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal Warns Nevin - 'Not All Acts Are Entertaining'


2025-08-19 07:01:02
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 weekend episode saw host Mohanlal stepping in with a stern message to contestant Nevin. Known for his over-the-top antics and comic timing, Nevin was cautioned on national television when Mohanlal reminded him that 'not all acts are entertaining,' leaving the house and viewers stunned.

