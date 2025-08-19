India-China Bhai-Bhai Again? Trump's 50% Tariff Sparks Surprise Thaw

India and China are slowly warming up after years of tensions, with talks on trade, travel, and diplomacy resuming. Interestingly, many credit Donald Trump's steep 50% tariff on Indian exports, not any ceasefire, for nudging India to look East and reopen dialogue with Beijing.

