India Women's World Cup 2025 Squad ANNOUNCED: Shafali Out, Renuka Returns - Check Full List Of Players

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) senior women's team selection committee, led by Neetu David, announced the 15-member India squad for the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup at a press conference at the board's headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 19. The press conference was also attended by India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, alongside Neetu David.

The squad was announced after the selection committee meeting, chaired by Neetu David, and Harmanpeet Kaur was present in the meeting to pick the players for the prestigious women's tournament, which will be hosted by India in September. After weeks of speculation around the potential squad for the Women's ODI World Cup, the selection committee finalized a balanced 15-member unit.

One of the big news, but not surprising, is Shafali Verma's exclusion from the squad as the selectors decided to go with the opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal. Shafali, who has been out of ODI since her last appearance in the format against New Zealand in October 2024, showcased her couple of explosive performances in the recently concluded India A ODI series against Australia, but the selectors opted for in-form Pratika Rawal alongside Smriti Mandhana.

Meanwhile, Renuka Singh Thakur made her comeback to the national side after being on the sidelines since December 2024 due to a back stress fracture. Earlier, it was reported that Renuka was on the right track to make a comeback, but the selectors remained cautious given her recent injury layoff.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Capt), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK) and Sneh Rana

