Karnataka Flood Alert: Massive Water Release From Major Dams, Authorities Issue Warnings

Bengaluru: Continuous heavy rainfall across Karnataka has caused rivers to swell and reservoirs to reach critical levels, prompting massive water releases from dams in several districts. Authorities have issued warnings and urged residents to remain vigilant as the threat of flooding increases. The inflow into major rivers has disrupted daily life, with several low-lying areas facing imminent risk.

Raichur – Krishna River Exceeds Danger Level

Following the filling of the Narayanapura Dam in Raichur district, 1,60,671 cusecs of water have been released into the Krishna River through 30 gates. The district administration has warned residents near the river to exercise caution and has prohibited swimming, taking livestock to the river, and entering the water.

Mandya – Cauvery Flood Threat

In Mandya district, 91,000 cusecs of water are being released from the KRS Dam into the Cauvery River, heightening flood concerns. The historic Wellesley Bridge is on the verge of submersion, and traffic has been temporarily halted.

Yadgir – Massive Water Release from Basavasagar Dam

Heavy inflow into the Basavasagar Dam near Narayanapura in Yadgir district has led to the release of 1,60,000 cusecs into the Krishna River. Local authorities have alerted residents living along the riverbanks.

Vijayapura – Almatti Dam Outflow Increased

The water level in Almatti Dam in Vijayapura district has surged due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra. Consequently, the dam's outflow has been increased to 1.75 lakh cusecs, causing the Krishna River to overflow and threatening riverside villages.

Gadag – Tungabhadra River on High Alert

1,50,000 cusecs of water have been released from the Shingatalur Barrage in Gadag district into the Tungabhadra River. Villages in Mundargi taluk face a flood threat, and authorities have issued a high alert, warning people against entering the river.

Belagavi – Water Released from Three Dams

Heavy rainfall in Belagavi district has led to water releases from Rakaskopp Reservoir, Malaprabha, and Ghataprabha Dams. Rivers are overflowing, several bridges are submerged, and villages in Khanapur, Savadatti, Ramadurga, and Bailhongal taluks are experiencing severe disruption.

Karwar – Linganamakki Dam Releases 15,000 Cusecs

11 gates of the Linganamakki Dam in Uttara Kannada district have been opened, releasing 15,000 cusecs of water into the Sharavathi River. Flood fears have prompted the evacuation of 101 people to relief centers, with authorities urging residents near the river to move to safer locations.

Precautionary Measures for Residents



Avoid swimming or entering rivers unnecessarily.

Do not take cattle or livestock near overflowing rivers.

Residents in dilapidated houses should relocate immediately to relief centers. Villages facing flood risk have been placed on high alert by local authorities.

Ongoing Rainfall Continues to Threaten Rivers and Reservoirs

The continuous rain has filled major reservoirs, causing rivers like Krishna, Kaveri, Tungabhadra, Malaprabha, and Ghataprabha to overflow. District administrations across Karnataka are urging residents to exercise caution, as the flood threat remains critical in multiple areas.