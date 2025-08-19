Free Online AI Courses For Students And Professionals: Learn AI, Machine Learning, And More

Free AI Courses 2025: Check out the best list of free online AI courses for students and professionals. Learn AI, machine learning, deep learning, and generative AI from IBM, Google, and Microsoft for free.

The field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is booming. Big companies are working on all aspects of AI, leading to a surge in demand for AI professionals.

These courses cover everything from basic to advanced levels, such as machine learning, deep learning, generative AI, AI ethics, chatbot development, and data analysis. These courses are open to everyone, whether you are a student or a professional.

This Microsoft course explains in simple terms how you can use AI in your daily tasks. It provides small but useful ideas, such as drafting emails, creating study plans, or preparing podcasts. Visit microsoft/en-us/training/modules/use-ai-everyday-tasks/ for the course.

If you are completely new to AI, then this course from IBM is excellent. It explains the basics of AI, generative AI, ethical angles, and essential frameworks. Just create a free account and start studying.

If you want to learn AI in a little more depth, then this course is right for you. Here you are taught skills of generative AI, chatbot development, and MLOps along with advanced tools like Vertex AI, BigQuery ML, TensorFlow.

This HP LIFE course is an easy and interesting way to enter the world of AI. This course has been prepared in collaboration with UNIDO and explains machine learning, generative AI, large language models, and the importance of data.

If you are a business leader or manager, then this course from Babson College is perfect for you. It uses case studies and practical exercises to explain how AI is changing business models, customer engagement, and strategy.

With the help of these free courses, you can start your career in the world of AI and take advantage of the increasing demand in the coming times. Whether you are a student or a professional, these courses are a great way for you to guide and develop skills.