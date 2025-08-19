Oppn's VP Candidate: Telangana Minister Urges Telugu Parties To Back Sudershan Reddy
The INDIA Bloc on Tuesday announced the name of the former Supreme Court judge as its candidate for the poll for the Vice-President's post.
“We appeal to all Telugu parties to support the candidature of Justice Sudershan Reddy, a distinguished jurist, in the upcoming vice-presidential election,” Uttam Kumar Reddy posted on social media platform X.
Andhra Pradesh's ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena are part of the BJP-led NDA, which has announced Maharashtra Governor and RSS man C.P. Radhakrishnan as its candidate.
YSR Congress Party led by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has not yet officially announced its stand, but one of its MPs hinted that the party will back the NDA candidate.
YSRCP has four members in the Lok Sabha and seven in the Rajya Sabha.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has no representation in Lok Sabha but the party has four members in the Upper House.
The BRS has not yet announced its decision.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President, Asaduddin Owaisi, who is the lone MP of his party from Telangana, is likely to back the INDIA Bloc candidate.
Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has hailed the choice of Sudershan Reddy as the candidate of the INDIA Bloc for the vice-presidential election.
“'Most distinguished and progressive jurist...' is the most apt summation of Shri Justice (Retired) B. Sudershan Reddy garu, the nominee of the INDIA Bloc for the Vice-President's post. All the alliance partners are together and resolved to back Justice Sudershan Reddy garu in the VP elections," the Chief Minister posted on X.
CM Reddy said AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has given the people of India a great option for the distinguished post of Vice President.
“Justice B.S. Reddy garu has served the country through his long years of service of the legal ecosystem in various capacities, including jurist, pleader, judge and Chief Justice in a High Court, and finally, as Judge of the Supreme Court. He will serve the country if elected as Vice President and run the Rajya Sabha with the same passion, integrity, wisdom and simplicity,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment