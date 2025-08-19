403
Banque du Caire – Ratings Affirmed
(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Banque du Caire (BdC or the Bank) at ‘B’. The Outlook for the LT FCR remains Stable. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed BdC’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘b’ with a Stable Outlook, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bb-’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate.
Rating Drivers
Given ownership, BdC’s LT FCR is closely correlated with the sovereign’s creditworthiness. Any improvement or deterioration in Egypt’s LT FCR and/or outlook will therefore have a corresponding effect on BdC’s ratings and outlook. The ESL of Moderate reflects the likelihood of official extraordinary support given BdC’s effective government ownership. Such an ESL would normally allow for a one-notch uplift for the Bank’s LT FCR. This is, however, precluded, as the rating is constrained by that of the sovereign (‘B’/‘B’/Stable). While CI considers the Egyptian government to be willing to provide extraordinary support, its financial capacity may be somewhat limited, as indicated by Egypt’s current sovereign rating of ‘B’. Ordinary capital support has nonetheless been regularly forthcoming, as was last demonstrated in 2023.
The Bank’s BSR of ‘b’ is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bb-’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘b’. The CFS reflects the Bank’s supportive, government-owned parent Banque Misr and, through them, the support of the government itself. The diversified business model and the quality of management also support the rating. The most important financial credit strengths are BdC’s broad retail-based deposit funding profile and adequate buffer of liquid assets, albeit that these are mainly in the form of government securities. Liquidity ratios are sound, and the Bank is a large net placer of interbank funds. Capital quality is good, with capitalisation being seen as satisfactory with a rising trend in both balance sheet and Basel III leverage ratios. Risk-weighted asset-based ratios are, however, flattered by the large portfolio of zero-weighted government securities. Asset quality metrics still remain satisfactory, with the NPL ratio remaining relatively stable over recent periods with loan-loss reserve coverage for NPLs remaining full. Operating profitability has remained good, supported by a widening net interest margin and a falling cost-to-income ratio. Profitability at the net level showed considerable improvement last year, despite a higher cost of credit.
Although the level of Egyptian government securities held by BdC remains elevated in relation to capital at 1.4x at end-2024, this is a relatively low multiple by the standards of the Egyptian banking sector. This concentration is still seen as a credit weakness. Any significant sovereign credit event would, therefore, potentially transmit sovereign stress to BdC’s balance sheet and impact capital as well as earnings. A further credit challenge is the degree of concentration in both loans and customer deposits.
The OPERA reflects a challenging economic situation, still very high (albeit now declining) rate of inflation, and large socioeconomic vulnerabilities as the external strength of the Egyptian economy remains moderately weak, with a widening current account deficit and the decline in revenues from the Suez Canal as a result of higher geopolitical risks. However, external support from the IMF and the EU, and increased FDI, have helped to offset these challenges to a considerable extent. For Egyptian banks, the consequent easing of FX liquidity has allowed their manufacturing customers to be able to resume the import of crucial inputs and capital equipment. As well as strengthening the financial position of such customers, there are greater opportunities for banks for trade finance and the financing of CAPEX – although the appetite for borrowing to finance the latter is still limited by high (albeit now declining) EGP interest rates.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook indicates that any change in the ratings is seen as being unlikely over the next 12 months.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
An upward change in either the LT FCR or its outlook would not be possible unless the sovereign rating or its outlook were raised; this is currently seen as being unlikely within a 12- to 18-month timeframe. As regards the BSR, this is already at the sovereign level for Egypt and, as with the LT FCR, a one-notch upgrade would only be possible if the sovereign rating or its outlook were raised.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
Given current strong financial metrics, a lowering of the ratings is seen as being unlikely within the same timeframe. The most likely downside scenario would, therefore, be for a lowering of the ratings’ Outlook to Negative. The most likely trigger for such a move would be a lowering of the outlook on the rating of the sovereign to negative, something that is not currently seen as being likely within the next 12 months.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Rory Keelan, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst and Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2020-24. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows an ad hoc review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in December 2009. The ratings were last updated in October 2024. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.
The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.
Unsolicited Credit Rating
With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: Yes
With Access to Internal Documents: Yes
With Access to Management: Yes
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2025
