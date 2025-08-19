403
Zelensky applauds ‘best’ conference with Trump
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky described his Monday discussions with US President Donald Trump as the best meeting they have held. The talks at the White House, attended by several Western European leaders, followed Trump’s first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska earlier this week.
While no concrete agreements were reached, the parties characterized the discussions as a positive step toward peace between Ukraine and Russia. Zelensky briefed US officials on the current battlefield situation, clarifying control over various areas. He emphasized that Ukraine’s goal remains a strong, lasting peace for both Ukraine and Europe.
Zelensky expressed openness to a potential meeting with Putin, which Trump is working to arrange, possibly followed by a trilateral summit. Though land swaps were mentioned during the Washington talks, Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine will not willingly cede territory or recognize Russia’s claimed borders.
