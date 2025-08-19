Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky applauds ‘best’ conference with Trump

Zelensky applauds ‘best’ conference with Trump


2025-08-19 06:47:15
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky described his Monday discussions with US President Donald Trump as the best meeting they have held. The talks at the White House, attended by several Western European leaders, followed Trump’s first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska earlier this week.

While no concrete agreements were reached, the parties characterized the discussions as a positive step toward peace between Ukraine and Russia. Zelensky briefed US officials on the current battlefield situation, clarifying control over various areas. He emphasized that Ukraine’s goal remains a strong, lasting peace for both Ukraine and Europe.

Zelensky expressed openness to a potential meeting with Putin, which Trump is working to arrange, possibly followed by a trilateral summit. Though land swaps were mentioned during the Washington talks, Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine will not willingly cede territory or recognize Russia’s claimed borders.

MENAFN19082025000045015687ID1109946824

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search