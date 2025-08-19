Data Center Security Global Forecast Report 2025-2030 Focus On Key Trends In Hybrid IT, Regulatory Compliance, And Cyber Threat Mitigation

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Security Market by Service Type (Managed Services, Professional Services), Solution Type (Application Security, Data Security, Network Security), Component Type, Deployment Mode, End User, Industry Vertical - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Data Center Security Market grew from USD 13.41 billion in 2024 to USD 14.97 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 11.46%, reaching USD 25.72 billion by 2030.

Data center security is rapidly evolving as enterprises confront complex threats and new compliance realities. This report equips stakeholders to make informed, resilient security decisions for competitive advantage. As organizations expand digital operations, data center security has become a priority for enterprises aiming to safeguard critical assets, ensure uptime, and comply with rising regulatory demands in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

Rising sophistication of cyber threats, the adoption of hybrid IT environments, and the convergence of IT and OT have fundamentally increased complexity and risk for data center operators. Senior decision-makers are prioritizing integrated security frameworks in response to frequent attacks, regulatory pressures, and the escalating value of digital assets housed within data centers.

Scope & Segmentation of the Data Center Security Market



Service Types: Managed services (incident response, remote monitoring, vulnerability management), professional services (consulting & advisory, installation & integration, maintenance & support).

Solution Types: Application security (dynamic and static testing, runtime protection, web application firewall), data security (loss prevention, database monitoring, encryption, tokenization), network security (DDoS protection, firewall, IDS/IPS, VPN), physical security (access control, biometrics, intrusion detection, surveillance).

Component Types: Hardware (biometric devices, security appliances, surveillance cameras), software (encryption, endpoint protection, identity and access management, security information and event management).

Deployment Modes: Cloud (private, public), hybrid (multi-cloud, single-cloud), on-premises (physical, virtualized).

End User Types: Large enterprise (Fortune 500, mid-market), small and medium enterprise (medium, micro, small).

Industry Verticals: BFSI, government & defense, healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, retail.

Regions: Americas (including US, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico), Europe, Middle East & Africa (with key markets like UK, Germany, UAE, South Africa), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia). Key Players Analyzed: Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, Check Point Software, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, Broadcom, Trend Micro, IBM, VMware, CyberArk Software.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers



Shifting architectures, including cloud, edge, and hybrid deployments, underscore the need for adaptive and unified data center security strategies.

Regulatory evolution and data sovereignty obligations are compelling enterprises to implement zero trust and microsegmentation to address complex compliance requirements.

Automation tools driven by artificial intelligence are enabling both threat actors and defenders, raising the imperative for next-generation threat detection and response capabilities.

Cross-functional integration between cybersecurity and physical security mitigates the multi-vector threats now prevalent in converged environments. Diversification of technology partners and proactive supplier risk management have become critical in light of recent tariff and trade disruptions affecting hardware sourcing and pricing.

Why This Report Matters



Enables technology leaders to benchmark their security investment decisions against rivals and uncover new strategic partnerships. Provides actionable insight for navigating compliance, sourcing disruptions, and adopting future-ready security architectures.

Key Attributes:

