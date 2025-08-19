12.45 Lakh Cases Of Crimes Against Women Reported From 2020 To 2022: MHA

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) The country witnessed as many as 1,245,037 number of cases pertaining to cases of crimes against women from 2020 to 2022, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Union government on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that India has a comprehensive survivor-centric and time-bound legislative framework to deal with crimes against women.

Responding to a question raised by Trinamool Congress MP June Maliah on the rise in sexual violence cases, especially in tribal and rural regions like Junglemahal in West Bengal, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a written response acknowledged that reported crimes against women have increased in recent years.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, 3,71,503 cases of crimes against women were registered in 2020, rising to 4,28,278 in 2021 and 4,45,256 in 2022.

The minister, however, attributed this rise to greater awareness of women's rights, improved access to police stations, gender-sensitivity training for officers, and stricter action against erring officials, leading to better reporting.

He underlined that 'Police' and 'Public Order' fall under the State List of the Constitution, and responsibility for law and order primarily rests with States and Union Territories.

The Centre, however, supports them with amendments in criminal laws, funding, training, technological tools, and advisories.

Highlighting reforms in the recently enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), Kumar said these laws ensure easier online reporting, provision of Zero FIR, exemption of women and vulnerable groups from attending police stations, timely victim compensation, and strict timelines for investigation and trial.

He noted that key stages-such as preliminary enquiry (14 days), investigation (90 days), framing of charges (60 days), and pronouncement of judgment (45 days)-have been streamlined to ensure faster resolution. Courts are limited to a maximum of two adjournments in such cases.

On the Aparajita Bill, Kumar informed that it has been examined by relevant ministries and State governments have been asked to provide their views and clarifications before any further decision.