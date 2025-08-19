Rekha & Manish Malhotra Share A Common Obsession For Sarees, Calls It 'Pure Love'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Veteran actress Rekha and ace designer Manish Malhotra share a common obsession for sarees, terming it as 'pure love'.

Manish took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday and dropped a string of stunning photos of Rekha in his ivory Banarasi saree with a matching blouse. Her latest ethnic ensemble was accessorized with a huge pair of earrings, a large set of bangles, along with her classic red lipstick and sindoor.

"Our obsessed emotion with sarees .. shimmer to texture .. chiffon to handloom - it's pure love .. The Iconic #REKHAJI....Stunningly graces our ivory Banarasi saree, a masterpiece in handwoven silk linen that celebrates timeless elegance and artisanal heritage. The texture white and the song from one of her films a metaphor to the pouring rains here in mumbai .. #mymmsaree @manishmalhotraworld," Manish captioned the post.

Refreshing your memory, Rekha and Manish rang in the New Year 2025 together in style.

On January 1, Manish took to his IG and dropped a video of himself with Rekha. The clip showed Rekha holding Manish's hand as they rushed towards the dining table in his home, sharing a sweet hug.

While Manish was dressed casually in a black hoodie and pants, Rekha looked as graceful as ever in a beige outfit with a matching head wrap, a brown shrug, and black sunglasses.

On the professional front, Manish has joined forces with actress Rakul Preet Singh for his latest project. This is the first time that these two will be working on a film together.

Recently, Manish took to the stories section of his Instagram handle and posted a selfie with Rakul.

Making the exciting announcement of their primary collaboration, Manish wrote,“Costume trial first film together.”

Elated about her latest association, Rakul also re-shared the post and penned:“Yayy so happy to finally work on a film together... Can't wait to bring your magic onscreen.”