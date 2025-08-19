TMKOC's Bhide Aka Mandar Chandwadkar Enjoys Mumbai's Ro-Ro Ferry Service Amidst Heavy Rainfall
Mandar shared his pleasant experience of using Mumbai's Ro-Ro aka ferry service. Chandwadkar who has been a household name for the last 15 years, thanks to the portrayal of his iconic character“Bhide Master,” expressed his surprise and thrill over how convenient the entire journey turned out to be.
While sharing the video, Mandar revealed that his encounter with the ferry was completely unplanned and that it was Google Maps that took him and his team via waterways.“It was Google Maps that routed me there,” he said in his Instagram video. He also added that he initially thought that it would be a normal roadway and was absolutely surprised when he saw that the roadways ended at the ferry service destination.
He further mentioned the service's unique advantage, and pointed out that the Ro-Ro ferry not only carried passengers but also allowed around 8-9 cars and 10-12 bikes.
This service automatically makes it extremely time saving and practical for every Mumbaikar who faces arduous time on the roads stuck in traffic every single day. He also praised the ferry for its convenience, efficiency, and the refreshing change it offers from the city's otherwise hectic commute.
Known for his fun yet disciplined character portrayal as the only“Ekmev Secretary” of Gokuldham Society of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Mandar's informative video definitely seems to be impacting his fans and that is quite visible in his comment section. A lot many of his fans were seen thanking Mandar for his informative video.
Mandar is extremely loved for both his on screen and off screen persona. In this Instagram video, he was seen providing all information with his quintessential quirk and made the video fun yet impactful.
Mandar's words definitely carry weight and by sharing his positive experience, Bhide aka Mandar not only brought back an underutilized transport option into limelight but also reminded the fun and thrill attached to the water rides.
Amidst the heavy downpour in Mumbai and considering its extreme side effects that has almost got the roadways to a stand still with constant flooding and humongous traffic jams, the ferry managed by trained Ro Ro teams seems to be probably the quickest option!
