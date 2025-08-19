Missing MP Lawyer Archana Tiwari Traced, Her Brother Said She Is 'Safe And Sound'

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Aug 19 (IANS) The 12-day-long mystery over the disappearance of 28-year-old Archana Tiwari, who went missing on August 7 while travelling from Indore to Katni by train, is finally over. Sources confirmed on Tuesday that she has been traced.

Officials said Archana had been in contact with a constable posted in Gwalior, who is now being questioned. Sources added that she has also spoken to her mother and shared her location, and a GRP team has been dispatched to bring her back.

Archana's brother, Divyanshu Mishra, also confirmed that "she is alive and safe" and she has spoken to her family over the phone.

GRP Superintendent Rahul Kumar Lodha had told reporters earlier that investigators had received“concrete information” likely to crack the case.

Archana, a young lawyer practicing at the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court and preparing for Civil Judge examinations, had left her hostel on August 7 carrying Rakshabandhan gifts for her family in Katni. She boarded the Indore-Bilaspur Narmada Express (B-3 coach) that evening.

Her last known call was to her aunt at 10.16 p.m., saying the train was near Bhopal. When the train reached Katni the next morning, her family was waiting at the platform, but Archana did not arrive.

Her bag was later recovered at Umaria station, while her phone was last active near Rani Kamlapati station in Bhopal before briefly connecting at Itarsi. The final signal was traced near the Narmada Railway Bridge in Narmadapuram, which became the focal point of search operations.

Witnesses had last seen her on board at Itarsi station. What transpired afterwards remained unclear until Tuesday's developments.

According to sources, a GRP team is on its way to“receive” Archana, marking what officials called a major breakthrough in the case.