Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky supports meeting with Putin, Trump

Zelensky supports meeting with Putin, Trump


2025-08-19 06:40:05
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky expressed his support for a proposed trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Speaking alongside Trump in the Oval Office, Zelensky called the idea “a good idea.”

Trump assured that Ukraine would receive strong security guarantees, suggesting that a ceasefire might not be a prerequisite for peace—contrasting with Zelensky and Western European leaders, who have insisted that peace requires a ceasefire first.

The discussions at the White House, involving Zelensky and several Western European leaders, aim to explore possible resolutions to the Ukraine conflict. The meetings follow Trump’s historic summit with Putin in Alaska, which both sides described as “warm” and “constructive.” This visit marks a return for Zelensky after a previous White House trip ended on a tense note.

MENAFN19082025000045015687ID1109946785

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search