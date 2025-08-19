403
Zelensky supports meeting with Putin, Trump
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky expressed his support for a proposed trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Speaking alongside Trump in the Oval Office, Zelensky called the idea “a good idea.”
Trump assured that Ukraine would receive strong security guarantees, suggesting that a ceasefire might not be a prerequisite for peace—contrasting with Zelensky and Western European leaders, who have insisted that peace requires a ceasefire first.
The discussions at the White House, involving Zelensky and several Western European leaders, aim to explore possible resolutions to the Ukraine conflict. The meetings follow Trump’s historic summit with Putin in Alaska, which both sides described as “warm” and “constructive.” This visit marks a return for Zelensky after a previous White House trip ended on a tense note.
