Trump says ‘no NATO but we’ll still protect Ukraine’

2025-08-19 06:32:28
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that Ukraine will not join NATO but will still receive security protection from Washington. Speaking at the White House alongside Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Trump said, “No NATO but we’ll protect them.”

When asked if US troops might be involved, he replied that details would be clarified after meetings with leaders of seven European countries, emphasizing that Europe serves as the first line of defense but that the US would provide support. Trump added that Washington would collaborate with Ukraine and other partners to ensure a long-term peace.

The remarks came ahead of discussions with Zelensky and Western European leaders, following Trump’s “warm and constructive” summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

