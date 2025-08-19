ITURAN PRESENTS SECOND QUARTER 2025 RESULTS
|
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
US dollars
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
88,735
|
|
|
|
77,357
|
Investments in marketable securities
|
2
|
|
|
|
10
|
Accounts receivable (net of provision for credit loss)
|
59,899
|
|
|
|
47,688
|
Other current assets
|
48,279
|
|
|
|
46,067
|
Inventories
|
24,697
|
|
|
|
23,434
|
|
221,612
|
|
|
|
194,556
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term investments and other assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments in affiliated companies
|
549
|
|
|
|
519
|
Investments in other companies
|
1,799
|
|
|
|
1,491
|
Other non-current assets
|
5,961
|
|
|
|
5,853
|
Deferred income taxes
|
13,952
|
|
|
|
12,273
|
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
|
24,510
|
|
|
|
21,823
|
|
46,771
|
|
|
|
41,959
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
38,558
|
|
|
|
33,080
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
8,814
|
|
|
|
8,947
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
9,086
|
|
|
|
9,011
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
39,613
|
|
|
|
39,325
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
364,454
|
|
|
|
326,878
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)
|
|
|
|
|
US dollars
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit from banking institutions
|
-
|
|
|
|
114
|
Accounts payable
|
20,621
|
|
|
|
18,847
|
Deferred revenues
|
24,534
|
|
|
|
22,857
|
Other current liabilities
|
53,183
|
|
|
|
45,904
|
|
98,338
|
|
|
|
87,722
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liability for employee rights upon retirement
|
31,617
|
|
|
|
27,593
|
Deferred income taxes
|
566
|
|
|
|
418
|
Deferred revenues
|
14,752
|
|
|
|
12,231
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
5,175
|
|
|
|
5,562
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
2,330
|
|
|
|
2,095
|
|
54,440
|
|
|
|
47,899
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
206,043
|
|
|
|
185,227
|
Non-controlling interests
|
5,633
|
|
|
|
6,030
|
Total equity
|
211,676
|
|
|
|
191,257
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
364,454
|
|
|
|
326,878
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
|
|
|
US dollars
|
|
|
Six months period
|
|
Three months period
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenues:
Telematics services
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
125,936
|
|
121,352
|
|
63,756
|
|
60,417
|
Telematics products
|
|
47,312
|
|
48,543
|
|
23,037
|
|
24,452
|
|
|
173,248
|
|
169,895
|
|
86,793
|
|
84,869
|
Cost of revenues:
Telematics services
|
|
52,734
|
|
50,746
|
|
26,835
|
|
25,225
|
Telematics products
|
|
35,574
|
|
39,802
|
|
17,037
|
|
19,840
|
|
|
88,308
|
|
90,548
|
|
43,872
|
|
45,065
|
Gross profit
|
|
84,940
|
|
79,347
|
|
42,921
|
|
39,804
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
9,920
|
|
9,117
|
|
5,058
|
|
4,594
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
|
8,634
|
|
7,272
|
|
4,375
|
|
3,698
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
29,369
|
|
28,307
|
|
15,131
|
|
13,851
|
Other expenses (income), net
|
|
27
|
|
(123)
|
|
21
|
|
(84)
|
Operating income
|
|
36,990
|
|
34,774
|
|
18,336
|
|
17,745
|
Financing income (expenses), net
|
|
(782)
|
|
131
|
|
(1,328)
|
|
56
|
Income before income tax
|
|
36,208
|
|
34,905
|
|
17,008
|
|
17,801
|
Income tax expenses
|
|
(7,329)
|
|
(7,205)
|
|
(3,263)
|
|
(3,775)
|
Share in profit (losses) of affiliated companies, net
|
|
(18)
|
|
(122)
|
|
16
|
|
(41)
|
Net income for the period
|
|
28,861
|
|
27,578
|
|
13,761
|
|
13,985
|
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
(816)
|
|
(1,415)
|
|
(308)
|
|
(858)
|
Net income attributable to the company
|
|
28,045
|
|
26,163
|
|
13,453
|
|
13,127
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders
|
|
1.41
|
|
1.32
|
|
0.67
|
|
0.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)
|
|
19,894
|
|
19,894
|
|
19,894
|
|
19,894
|
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
|
|
|
US dollars
|
|
|
|
Six months period
|
|
Three months period
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income for the period
|
|
28,861
|
|
27,578
|
|
13,761
|
|
13,985
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
9,230
|
|
10,651
|
|
4,602
|
|
5,353
|
|
Loss in respect of trading marketable securities and other investments
|
|
8
|
|
35
|
|
-
|
|
139
|
|
Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement
|
|
1,622
|
|
1,680
|
|
591
|
|
918
|
|
Share in losses (profit) of affiliated companies, net
|
|
18
|
|
122
|
|
(16)
|
|
41
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
(387)
|
|
(1,237)
|
|
(302)
|
|
(447)
|
|
Capital loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment, net
|
|
89
|
|
(95)
|
|
58
|
|
(131)
|
|
Increase in accounts receivable
|
|
(7,691)
|
|
(6,544)
|
|
(1,127)
|
|
(1,704)
|
|
Decrease (increase) in other current and non-current assets
|
|
4,800
|
|
(4,371)
|
|
4,822
|
|
(886)
|
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
|
(58)
|
|
1,529
|
|
72
|
|
1,008
|
|
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
|
|
(124)
|
|
1,816
|
|
(393)
|
|
2,286
|
|
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues
|
|
1,354
|
|
372
|
|
607
|
|
(892)
|
|
Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities
|
|
163
|
|
2,804
|
|
(249)
|
|
3,268
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
37,885
|
|
34,340
|
|
22,426
|
|
22,938
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investment activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement, net of withdrawals
|
|
(852)
|
|
(1,515)
|
|
(560)
|
|
(808)
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(11,874)
|
|
(6,309)
|
|
(5,264)
|
|
(3,178)
|
|
Return from (investments in) affiliated and other companies, net
|
|
(110)
|
|
57
|
|
(106)
|
|
(81)
|
|
Repayment of (investment in) long-term deposit
|
|
(23)
|
|
23
|
|
61
|
|
(41)
|
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
|
454
|
|
293
|
|
154
|
|
137
|
|
Net cash used in investment activities
|
|
(12,405)
|
|
(7,451)
|
|
(5,715)
|
|
(3,971)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short term credit from banking institutions, net
|
|
(114)
|
|
(331)
|
|
-
|
|
(58)
|
|
Dividend paid
|
|
(17,705)
|
|
(12,533)
|
|
(9,947)
|
|
(7,759)
|
|
Dividend paid to non-controlling interests
|
|
(1,677)
|
|
(1,630)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(19,496)
|
|
(14,494)
|
|
(9,947)
|
|
(7,817)
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
5,394
|
|
(2,619)
|
|
6,288
|
|
(1,975)
|
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
11,378
|
|
9,776
|
|
13,052
|
|
9,175
|
|
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
77,357
|
|
53,434
|
|
75,683
|
|
54,035
|
|
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
88,735
|
|
63,210
|
|
88,735
|
|
63,210
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplementary information on financing activities not involving cash flows:
In May 2025, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$10 million. The dividend was paid in July 2025.
