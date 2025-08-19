ITURAN PRESENTS SECOND QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

Record revenue of $86.8 million and added 40,000 net new subscribers in the quarter

AZOUR, Israel, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN ) today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2025.

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2025



Added 40,000 net subscribers in the quarter.

Revenue of $86.8 million, a 2% increase year-over-year.

Net income increased to $13.5 million, a 2% increase year-over-year.

EBITDA totaled $22.9 million, a decrease of 1% year-over-year. The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $10.0 million, or $0.50 per share.

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said , "I am pleased to report another solid quarter for Ituran, as we continue to execute on our strategic objectives and deliver steady growth in both our subscriber base and financial performance. We achieved this despite a brief and intensive war with Iran during the quarter, which caused a temporary cessation of new car sales in Israel which lead to somewhat lower product sales for Ituran. Looking at the broader picture, our results demonstrate ongoing expansion in our large subscriber base across our target geographies. We continue to launch attractive new and advanced telematics products and services adding value to our customer base, including a new product targeted to motorcycle owners which is seeing solid traction. Together with the new OEM we have recently started working with, 2025 is shaping up to be another year of growth and profitability for Ituran. We reiterate our expectations to grow our subscriber base by 220-240,000 net in 2025".

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran continued , "In the second quarter, I am happy to announce that at Ituran we celebrated three decades since inception, twenty of those years as a public company on Nasdaq. We look forward to continuing our journey delivering long-term profitable growth, cash generation, and overall solid returns for Ituran's shareholders for the decades ahead."

Second Quarter 2025 Results

Revenues for the quarter were $86.8 million, a 2% increase compared with $84.9 million in Q2 2024.

It is noted that the second quarter strength of the US dollar versus some of the various local currencies in which the Company operates compared to the year-ago US dollar level, impacted the revenue growth when translated into US dollars. In local currencies, revenues grew by 4% year-over-year.

73% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees, and 27% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees for the quarter were $63.8 million, an increase of 6% over the second quarter of 2024. In local currencies, subscription revenue grew by 7% year-over-year.

The subscriber grew to 2,548,000 by the end of June 2025, marking a quarterly increase of 40,000 and a year-over-year increase of 219,000.

Product revenues for the quarter were $23.0 million, a decrease of 6% year-over-year. Product sales were impacted due to a cessation of new sales during the 12-day war between Israel and Iran during the second quarter.

Gross profit for the quarter was $42.9 million (49.5% of revenues), an 8% increase compared with $39.8 million (46.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2024.

Gross margin on subscription revenues was 57.9%, compared to 58.2% in the second quarter of last year. The gross margin on product revenues was 26.0%, compared to 18.9% last year. The variance in the gross margin between quarters reflects changes in the mix of products and services sold in the quarter.

Operating income for the quarter was $18.3 million (21.1% of revenues), representing a 3% increase compared to $17.7 million (20.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2024. In local currencies, operating income grew by 6% year-over-year.

EBITDA for the quarter was $22.9 million (26.4% of revenues), a decrease of 1% compared with $23.1 million (27.2% of revenues) in the second quarter of last year. In local currencies, EBITDA grew by 2% year-over-year.

Finance expenses were $1.3 million compared with finance income of $0.1 million in the second quarter of last year. The expense this quarter was due to the strongly increased level of the Israeli Shekel compared to the US Dollar at the end of the quarter, which led to a lowering in value of US Dollar linked deposits in Israel, which caused a non-cash finance expense on those deposits.

Net income for the quarter of 2025 was $13.5 million (15.5% of revenues), or diluted earnings per share of $0.68, an increase of 2% compared to $13.1 million (15.5% of revenues), or $0.66 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024. In local currencies, net income grew by 6% year-over-year.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $22.4 million.

On the balance sheet, as of June 30, 2025, the Company had net cash, including marketable securities, of $88.7 million, which includes no debt. This is compared with net cash, including marketable securities, of $77.3 million, as of year-end 2024.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $10.0 million for the quarter. The current dividend takes into account the Company's continuing strong profitability, ongoing positive cash flow, and strong balance sheet.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance, financing industries and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2.5 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,800 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

