"I Gotcha Baby" - Michael Little, single cover art

Artist Michael Little's New Urban Soul Music Video“I Gotcha Baby” Celebrates Love and Shares it Across the Caribbean on Tempo Networks

- Artist Michael Little - originator of New Urban Soul

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready to feel the vibe! Rising 'new urban soul' artist Michael Little is buzzing with excitement as his fresh music video for the irresistible single“I Gotcha Baby” just got the green light for airplay on Tempo Networks. This soul-stirring track, packed with silky vocals and lyrics that hit all the feels is all about that unbreakable bond of love – and now it's set to light up screens across the Caribbean and beyond.

Dropped in June under the Mirahj Music label ,“I Gotcha Baby” is a a collaborative gem; composed by Elijah Melo, co-written by Michael Little and Johnnie Winters IV, and produced by Mirahj Music. The music video, brought to life by Cineff Videos and directed/ produced by C Little, was filmed at Houston's legendary Calenders Lounge – a choice that nails the song's intimate energy. Picture this: smooth moves, heartfelt glances, and a magical vibe that pulls viewers straight into the song and story.

“Man, 'I Gotcha Baby' is straight from the heart – it's that promise to have someone's back no matter what,” Michael Little shares with a grin.“In a world full of chaos, this song's about real connections, smooth grooves, and celebrating love that feels genuine. I'm ecstatic that Tempo Networks is amplifying this to their fans ... music and love resonate”!

The lyrics hook you from the jump, spinning that familiar tale of locking glances with someone special across a crowded room: "Walked in the club, looking for the one. Then I saw you from across the room. Yeah I swear you caught my eye. And I couldn't stop staring at you". Then comes a killer hook that propels fans to sing along: "Me & you we can do. Whatever you wanna do. Whatever you want it's cool. I gotcha baby". Bottom line?“I Gotcha Baby” screams“No matter what, I got you” – an anthem of commitment that's intimate, undeniably authentic, and straight-up addictive.

Managed by Austin Hill-Beck of Entourage, Michael Little is crafting his music with a style that blends Keith Sweat's velvet vocals, Prince's clever songwriting, and Eddie Levert's fiery passion. His modern 'new urban soul' sound is smart, passionate, and full of heart – the kind of music that sticks with the listener. Eternally grateful for the journey, Michael's just getting started, and music fans are loving every note.

Follow Michael Little and fall in love again on: Meta/ Facebook: , Instagram: , TikTok: @MichaelLittleMusic , Threads: @MichaelLittle2025 , X: , and YouTube: @MichaelLittle-rv4ef .

About Michael Little:

Whether it's that intense gaze or the raw emotion in every lyric, Michael Little has a way of grabbing your heart and not letting go. Mixing influences from R&B greats like Keith Sweat, Prince, and Eddie Levert, he's brewing up 'new urban soul' that's intelligent, passionate, and timeless. Grateful for every fan and every stage, Michael Little is building a legacy – and he's here for the long haul.

Michael Little - I Gotcha Baby (Official Music Video)

