Selonterra Announces Grant Of United States Patent On Original Discoveries In Alzheimer's Disease

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Selonterra, Inc. ( ), a biotechnology company developing transformative therapies for neurodegenerative disorders announces that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the U.S. Patent No. 12,385,093 entitled "Use of APOE4 motif-mediated genes for diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's disease".

Selonterra focuses on neurodegenerative disorders with strong genetic links, including Alzheimer's disease (AD). APOE4 is the most important genetic factor associated with late onset AD. We discovered that the single nucleotide change in APOE4 regulates the expression of genes in its chromosomal vicinity. These APOE4-motif mediated genes offer novel unexploited targets for the development of small molecule therapeutics for AD.

"We relentlessly pursue intellectual property coverage along the entire development path from our early discoveries, through novel targets to small molecule composition of matter patents," said Roman Urfer, PhD, Founder and CEO of Selonterra.

"The issuance of our patent around our newly discovered function of the APOE4 single nucleotide polymorphism is testament to our innovative strength," said Anne Urfer-Buchwalder, PhD, Founder and President of Selonterra. "These discoveries enable us to exploit the well-established APOE4 root cause of AD from a previously unappreciated angle."

About Selonterra, Inc.

Selonterra, Inc. ( ) pursues transformative approaches to the development of therapies of neurodegenerative disorders, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. We harness human genetics, molecular pathway analysis and gene regulatory networks to identify proprietary disease-causing mechanisms and molecular targets, and exploit these to discover effective therapeutics. Selonterra's founders and advisors are scientists and executives with decades of biotech and pharma experience complemented by a global network of collaborator companies.

