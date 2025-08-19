Clarus Unveils Atmus Wall Desk: Turn Wall Space Into Work Space

Value Points



Pop-up Desk – Push the button and pull up the desk for an instant work surface; collapse when done.

Dual-function – Serves as both a desk and a dry-erase writing surface.

Sleek Design – Polished glass and rounded corners for a high-end, modern look.

Customizable – Print colors, graphics, and images on the glass, and select from 13 frame options. Durable – Constructed with tempered glass and solid steel for everyday use.

Atmus was made to adapt to any industry. In tight exam rooms, nurses can take notes on the desk and use the dry-erase glass for patient education. Students can use Atmus as a study spot in dorms, libraries, and student unions. It functions as extra desk space in small offices or hot desk setups. Atmus could also live in airport lounges, hotel lobbies, and even guest rooms.

Clarus says that Atmus was designed with the end user in mind. For safety, the desk takes two actions to activate: push the release button, then pull the handle to lift, preventing the desk from bumping into people. The handle also serves as a catch to keep devices from falling. Its struts are mounted underneath the desk, freeing up usable space. And the built-in charging station features a standard outlet, USB, and USB-C to power most devices.

Clarus released Atmus Mobile Desk (a similar concept on wheels) late last year. And they plan to design a second version of Atmus Wall Desk with lighting, storage, and even a space for a computer monitor.

About Clarus:

Clarus is the originator and largest manufacturer of glass designs for commercial interiors. Proudly made in the USA, we champion premium quality, thoughtful sustainability, and reinventing what glass can do to help people thrive.

