New Research Reveals Rural Young People Face Unique Digital Mental Health Challenges

Hopelab study finds rural young people less likely to access mental health apps and online therapy despite similar rates of depression and anxiety to suburban/urban peers

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural young people experience depression and anxiety at the same rates as their suburban and urban peers, but are significantly less likely to use digital mental health resources that could provide support, according to new research from Hopelab . The study , Rural Realities: Young People, Digital Technology, and Well-being, reveals that rural young people are less likely to use mental health apps and attend online therapy sessions, even when experiencing moderate to severe symptoms of depression or anxiety.

"Despite the early promise that teletherapy and mental health apps would help close gaps for rural communities where access to providers is limited, the data suggest that promise is yet to be realized," said Dr. Mike Parent, Principal Researcher at Hopelab . "However, young people emphasized that, despite infrastructure and connectivity issues, digital technologies hold meaningful potential as tools for improving mental health and well-being."

Key Findings

Social Media Engagement : Rural young people use social media less frequently than their suburban/urban peers (75% vs. 85% daily use), but are more likely to prefer communicating through social media rather than in person (49% vs. 38%).

Mental Health App Usage : Rural participants were significantly less likely to use apps for depression (13% vs. 19%), anxiety (15% vs. 21%), sleep (14% vs. 36%), and stress reduction (17% vs. 24%).

Online Therapy Access : Only 20% of rural young people reported ever attending online therapy, compared to 28% of suburban/urban peers.

Negative Online Experiences : Rural young people are more likely to permanently stop using social media due to harassment and negative experiences (36% vs. 26%) or concerns about time spent online (47% vs. 39%).

A full copy of the report is available to download on Hopelab's site.

Barriers to Digital Mental Health

The research identified several factors contributing to lower digital mental health engagement among rural young people, including limited internet connectivity, stigma around mental health discussions, lack of parental support, and concerns about privacy in small communities.

A multiracial, lesbian, cisgender young person shared in their co-distillation interview , "I believe in mental health, but it's ingrained that my family does not believe in mental health. They don't believe in therapy. They don't believe in well-being, and stuff like that. It's just from the generation that they come from, and I could say the same thing for some of my other peers; they don't believe in that type of thing."

The Digital Divide's Mental Health Impact

While rural young people are less likely to encounter affirming content about diverse identities online, they also described social media as essential for creative expression, staying informed, and finding support when local resources are limited.

The research underscores the need for targeted approaches to make digital mental health resources more accessible and culturally appropriate for rural communities, where traditional barriers to care persist even in the digital age.

About the Research : This research examines a subset of data (urbanicity) from a nationally representative surve of 1,274 young people aged 14-22 conducted by Hopelab and Common Sense Media at NORC at the University of Chicago from October to November 2023. Qualitative interviews were conducted with rural young people to provide context for the findings.

About Hopelab

Hopelab envisions a future where young people have equitable opportunities to live joyful and purposeful lives. As a researcher, investor, and convener, Hopelab is dedicated to fostering greater mental health and well-being outcomes for Brown, Black, and Queer young people. Learn more at hopelab .

SOURCE Hopelab

