Databricks Is Raising A Series K Investment At >$100 Billion Valuation

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks , the Data and AI company, today announced it has signed a term sheet for its Series K round, which it expects to close soon with backing from existing investors. This funding values the company at >$100 billion.

The company expects to use the new capital to accelerate its AI strategy - expanding Agent Bricks, investing in its new database offering Lakebase, and fueling global growth. At the June Data + AI Summit, Databricks introduced a new product, Agent Bricks, which builds high-quality, production AI agents optimized on your enterprise data, and Lakebase, a new type of operational database (OLTP), built on open source Postgres, and optimized for AI Agents. The investment is also expected to support future AI acquisitions and deepen AI research.

"We're seeing tremendous investor interest because of the momentum behind our AI products, which power the world's largest businesses and AI services," said Ali Ghodsi, co-founder and CEO of Databricks. "Every company can securely turn its enterprise data into AI apps and agents to grow revenue faster, operate more efficiently, and make smarter decisions with less risk. Databricks is benefiting from an unprecedented global demand for AI apps and agents, turning companies' data into goldmines. We're thrilled this round is already over-subscribed and to partner with strategic, long-term investors who share our vision for the future of AI."

This new investment comes on the heels of strong momentum for Databricks. In the last two quarters, the company has launched or expanded partnerships with Microsoft, Google Cloud, Anthropic, SAP, and Palantir. More than 15,000 customers around the world use the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to democratize access to data and AI, making it easier to harness the power of their data for analytics and AI apps and agents. Built on an open source foundation, the platform enables organizations to drive innovation that increases revenue, lowers costs, and reduces risk.

About Databricks

Databricks is the Data and AI company. More than 15,000 organizations worldwide - including Block, Comcast, Condé Nast, Rivian, Shell and over 60% of the Fortune 500 - rely on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to take control of their data and put it to work with AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe and was founded by the original creators of Lakehouse, Apache SparkTM, Delta Lake, MLflow, and Unity Catalog. To learn more, follow Databricks on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Databricks

