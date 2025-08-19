Pye-Barker Launches ALL In Employee Ownership Program

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new broad-based incentive program provides team members with a tangible opportunity and shared responsibility to build a culture that makes them proud to call Pye-Barker "our company." With a personal stake in Pye-Barker's success, employees remain dedicated to exceptional customer service and safety while embracing new opportunities to demonstrate leadership in their teams and communities. The program was developed in consultation with Ownership Works, a nonprofit that partners with companies and investors to provide all employees with the opportunity to build wealth at work through employee ownership.

"ALL In" supplements existing salary and benefits with a new profit-sharing incentive. Pye-Barker will grant an initial incentive award to each full-time team member at no cost, followed by an additional incentive award in each subsequent year of employment, with further appreciation potential as the organization continues its strong growth trajectory.

"Reaching the scale we have achieved allows us to recognize our team members in this meaningful way. They are the ones who have made this organization so successful," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire & Safety. "This is their company, and they should feel tremendous pride sharing in the rewards of building a best-in-class organization."

The program also benefits customers nationwide, as research shows companies that share success with team members demonstrate higher levels of customer satisfaction, service quality and innovation.

"Our mission is to protect lives, livelihoods and legacies, so we make every effort to treat our customers and team members with care, respect, trust and a commitment to doing what's right," said Pye-Barker Chief Human Resources Officer Rebecca True. "We are proud to further our investment in our people, their personal aspirations and legacy through the 'ALL In' employee ownership program."

The program comes on the heels of Pye-Barker's January announcement that it secured additional private capital to further invest in the next phase of growth. In recognition of their contributions to the company's growth which facilitated the private investment, Pye-Barker paid cash bonuses to all 8,000 full-time team members across more than 250 locations in 46 states.

Pye-Barker's "ALL In" plan is fully supported by its lead investors Altas Partners (Altas) and Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. (LGP) and minority stakeholders, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA") and GIC.

"We have strong confidence in the Pye-Barker team and the company's future potential. We believe this important initiative will empower and further align the team as we continue to build a best-in-class fire, life safety, and security organization for our customers, while fostering a culture in which every team member has the opportunity to thrive," said Scott Werry, managing partner at Altas.

"Pye-Barker's success results from the dedication and hard work of every one of its employees. It makes sense to reward their entrepreneurial spirit and genuine care for each other and their communities as the organization grows," added John Danhakl, managing partner at LGP.

The program name "ALL In" demonstrates Pye-Barker's commitment to shared success. The program reinforces that the company is "all in" on its commitment to team members, while together, everyone is "all in" on Pye-Barker's success.

Pye-Barker will celebrate the "ALL In" program launch throughout the week, including a special recognition at the NASCAR Cup Series race in Daytona on August 23, 2025.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 8,000 team members, Pye-Barker is a Great Place to Work® CertifiedTM company and listed among the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

Visit pyebarkerfs to learn more about our culture of caring.

