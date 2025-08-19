Cointelegraph Releases Report On The Challenges And Opportunities Of Institutional Restaking

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cointelegraph has published a new report, Challenges for the Institutional Adoption of Restaking , exploring how restaking is evolving from a DeFi-native experiment into a potential pillar of institutional crypto infrastructure.

The report highlights restaking as a $40 billion opportunity that allows staked assets to secure multiple protocols simultaneously, significantly improving capital efficiency. While retail adoption has surged, fueled by liquid restaking protocols, airdrops, and incentive programs, institutions remain cautious. Complex risk management, immature slashing mechanisms, and regulatory uncertainty continue to hold back widespread integration.

Institutional investors are increasingly under pressure to find sustainable, risk-adjusted yields in a market where traditional staking returns are being eroded by inflation and competition. Restaking offers a new avenue for generating sustainable returns, but one that comes with novel risks and regulatory grey zones.

With slashing only recently activated on major protocols like EigenLayer, and global regulators beginning to clarify their positions, 2025 is shaping up to be the pivotal year for determining whether restaking evolves into a reliable financial infrastructure or remains a speculative side market.

This report was developed to provide institutions, custodians, exchanges, asset managers, and regulators with a clear view of both the opportunities and pitfalls. By outlining how control models, risk frameworks, and infrastructure providers like P2P.org are shaping the space, the research gives decision-makers the tools to assess whether and how to integrate restaking into their strategies.

Ultimately, the report is designed to help industry professionals cut through hype cycles and focus on practical, risk-adjusted pathways to adoption.

About Cointelegraph

Founded in 2013, Cointelegraph is the leading independent publication covering blockchain technology, crypto assets, and emerging fintech trends. Its global team of journalists, researchers, and analysts provides in-depth news, market analysis, and research reports trusted by millions of readers worldwide. Cointelegraph Research offers data-driven insights into the crypto economy through comprehensive industry reports and institutional-grade analysis.

About

is a globally recognized staking provider offering secure and non-custodial solutions for both institutional and individual clients. The company pioneered the industry's first Restaking API and integrates Distributed Validator Technology (DVT) to reduce operational risks while maintaining institutional-grade control. is SOC 2 compliant and trusted by major institutions, including Matrixport, exchanges, and custodians worldwide.

Media Contact

Vladimir S, Head of Research

...

Media Contact

Kristof Kammerhofer

Head of Marketing

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Cointelegraph. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at