TN Woman Alleges Organ Removal, Probe Ordered

Chennai, Aug 19 (IANS) The Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) has directed health officials in Namakkal district to conduct a detailed inquiry into an alleged case of organ trade involving a 37-year-old woman from Pallipalayam.

The woman has claimed that she was coerced into selling a portion of her liver at a private hospital in Chennai after touts lured her with promises of large sums of money.

According to reports, the woman was taken to Chennai by a group of agents, who initially promised her Rs 8 lakh for donating a kidney.

However, doctors allegedly declared her unfit as a kidney donor. The touts then persuaded her to sell part of her liver for Rs 4.5 lakh.

The woman further alleged that her gall bladder was also removed during the procedure without her knowledge or consent.

She said that her desperate financial situation had pushed her into such a decision.

Separated from her husband and left to raise her children alone, she had taken loans from private moneylenders at high interest rates.

Unable to repay them, she agreed to part with her organ, hoping the payment would bring relief from mounting debts.

Officials from the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services said they came to know of the issue only through media reports, and so far, no formal complaint has been lodged with the department. They added that district officials have been instructed to gather full details before taking further action.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, when asked about the case, said he was aware of the developments. He pointed out that the government has already taken action against touts involved in organ trade.

"A police complaint has been registered against two agents in connection with the kidney racket. If more hospitals are found to be involved, we will not hesitate to take stringent measures," he said. This latest case comes against the backdrop of a major organ trade racket that was recently busted in Namakkal.

Investigators found that a group of handloom workers had been targeted and persuaded to sell their kidneys for money.

Following an inquiry by a committee headed by Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Programme project director S. Vineeth, the state Health Department suspended the kidney transplant licences of two private hospitals in Tiruchy and Perambalur, citing their alleged involvement.

Officials said that investigations are still underway to unravel the full scope of the network, which appears to operate across districts by exploiting financially vulnerable people.

The Health Department has reiterated that strict measures will be taken to protect the poor from being exploited by illegal organ trade rackets.