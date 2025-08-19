APO Group's Rania El-Rafie Named One Of 10 Women Shaping The Future Of Public Relations (PR) By Queen Moremi Africa

MENAFN - African Press Organization) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, August 19, 2025/APO Group/ --

APO Group ( ), the leading, multi-award-winning, pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is proud to announce that Rania El-Rafie, Vice President of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, has been named one of 10 Women Shaping the Future of PR by Queen Moremi Africa. In celebration of World PR Day 2025, this recognition honours women who are redefining the PR and communications landscape across Africa and beyond.

The Queen Moremi Africa platform celebrates trailblazing African women who are influencing global conversations and championing inclusive progress in their respective fields. Rania's inclusion in this list is a powerful affirmation of her influential voice in African PR and her commitment to advancing gender equity, authenticity, and impact in strategic communications. The full feature can be viewed here: .

El-Rafie is a seasoned public relations executive with over 22 years of experience across Africa and the Middle East. Based in Cairo, Egypt, she has led award-winning campaigns recognised by SABRE Awards, Brands Review Magazine, and World Business Outlook. She was recently awarded a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Most Innovative Woman of the Year 2025 category and was recognised as one of Africa's Top 50 Outstanding Women in Communications.

Speaking on the significance of the recognition, she said:“Being named among the 10 Women Shaping the Future of PR is not just a personal honour, but a reflection of the collective progress we're making as women in this field. As PR professionals, we have a responsibility to build bridges, tell authentic stories, and create space for more African women to lead boldly and reshape the narrative of our continent. That's the true power of PR, and I am proud to be recognised for my contribution, and that of APO Group.”

This philosophy is reflected in APO Group's core purpose, namely to champion Africa's narratives, amplify Africa's voices, and bridge Africa and the world. This translates into integrating storytelling with purpose, ensuring that the continent's diversity, brilliance, and resilience are captured in every message delivered. It also aligns with Rania's commitment to promoting the visibility of African women in PR, both within APO Group and across the broader industry.

Celebrated globally on 16 July, World PR Day recognises and celebrates the field of public relations and communications. This year's theme of unity, collaboration, and shaping a more inclusive future finds perfect expression in Rania's work. Her recognition by Queen Moremi Africa reflects a broader shift towards African-led storytelling and understanding of the need for gender-balanced leadership in the global communications industry. It also reflects APO Group's broader commitment to championing African women in communications. Through strategic mentorship initiatives, inclusive leadership, and ongoing investment in female talent, APO Group continues to pave the way for a new generation of PR professionals.

