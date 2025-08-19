Apple To Produce All Four Iphone 17 Variants In India For First Time Amid Rising Reliance On Country For US Shipments

Apple will produce a higher portion of its next-generation iPhone 17 bound for the U.S. in India, including all four variants, as it seeks to reduce its reliance on production in China, according to a Bloomberg News report on Tuesday.

It would mark the first time that all new variations, including pro-level versions, will ship from the South Asian country from the get-go, according to the report, which cites unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.

The tech giant is expanding its production in India, managed by partner firms.

There are presently five factories in the country, including two recently opened facilities: Tata Group's plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and Foxconn's production hub close to the Bangalore airport.

Apple stock was 0.3% lower in Tuesday's premarket trading.

The Tim Cook-led company has been moving iPhone assembly to India from China for the past few years, but a lion's share of the components are still made in China.

According to Bloomberg, $7.5 billion worth of iPhones were exported from India in the January to April period, an acceleration from $17 billion worth of iPhone exports over the full year 2024.

Apple made a bigger push to expand India production around the time U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff rates were announced, which are particularly steep for China, pending final changes.

Apple said earlier this month it expects a $1.1 billion headwind in the current quarter from tariffs.

The company will release the iPhone 17 line, which includes a widely anticipated slimmed-down iPhone and meaningfully redesigned high-end variants, likely next month.

Cook faces pressure from Trump, who wants Apple to produce more of its devices in the U.S. At a recent White House event, Cook and Trump allayed some investor concerns about a detrimental government move for Apple, as the former announced a new $100 billion investment commitment towards domestic manufacturing.

Apple shares are down 7.8% year-to-date, compared to the 9.7% rise in the benchmark S & P 500. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for the stock has been 'bearish' so far this week.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.