Man Uneasy With Wife's Expenses, Wants Divorce 2 Months After Marriage, Says 'Taking 70% Workload, 50% Housework Unfair'

A 28-year-old software engineer in a recent social media post suggested that he feels betrayed after discovering his wife's monthly expenditure. Considering to end this marriage and proceed with divorce, he decided to make this decision two months after arranged marriage.

The caption to the Reddit post states,“Deciding to end this marriage as she lied about her income.” Overwhelmed by responsibilities and finances, he revealed he felt let down he discovered his wife's monthly contribution to her parents.

Describing the anxiety he is facing unequal distribution of responsibilities, he wrote,“One of my no-negotiables while looking for a partner was that she should be earning at least 70% of me. My reasoning is that if she earns significantly less, then she wouldn't be able to contribute even roughly the same on the financial front. And I'd still be expected to do 50% of the housework, which feels unfair to me.”

Concerned over wife's long-term financial commitment, he said,“I recently found out that from her ₹75k in-hand income, she gives ₹40k every month to her parents. She's paying the EMI for a house they recently built.”

Explaining that his wife hid her expenses before marriage, he stated,“I now feel completely betrayed. From day 1 of this marriage, I've been handling about 70% of the total workload. To me, it feels unsustainable. "

However, whenever he confronted his wife he faced emotional manipulation. "I've discussed it with her multiple times, but each time she plays the emotional card and somehow I become the villain for questioning it,” the software engineer added.

A range of reactions poured on social media as netizens gave their suggestions to deal with the situation.

A user wrote,“Ask her if they can name the house in her name!! Also she can pay her part of the house expense from the remaining savings.. Ask if she'll be okay with you doing the same for your parents!!”

Another user remarked,“If she is the only child and will inherit the house then you are YTK because paying 40k a month is basically like investing in real estate since the property will eventually come to her. If she has siblings who will also inherit then you are NTK because in that case she is shouldering an unfair financial burden without any guaranteed return.”

A third comment read,“Seriously, you want to end a marriage only because she's paying for her parents newly built home ,from her salary? was this a commitment she had before marriage or after marriage, but seriously considering won't you do for your parents the same ? Is she their only child ?”

A fourth user stated,“Do you want a working wife or do you want someone who can split expenses? Cause it doesn't seem like you need a wife. The way you're behaving. You mean to say, you're not gonna take up any long term commitment relating to your parents from now on? Please leave your wife, she deserves wayyy better than you.”