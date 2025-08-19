Delhi Weather Alert: IMD Issues 'Orange Alert' For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm In National Capital Today - Full Forecast

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an“orange alert” for heavy rains and thunderstorms in the national capital on Tuesday, August 19.

In a nowcast, the weather agency issued the alert till 4:40 PM on Tuesday and said,“Thunderstorm/lightning with moderate rain very likely over parts of South East Delhi, East Delhi, Shahadra, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi, North Delhi.”

The IMD also predicted light rain/light thunderstorm with lightning over other parts of Delhi.

| Watch | Swollen Yamuna River breaches 'danger mark' of 205.33 metres Check the full Delhi weather forecast:

According to the IMD press release, on Wednesday, Delhi will witness a partly cloudy sky with a possibility of very light to light rain/ thundershowers.

On August 21, the capital city will see a generally cloudy sky with a possibility of light to moderate rain/thundershowers.

However, Delhiites will have to brace for heavy rains from August 22-25. The Met Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain on these days.

The yellow alert for August 22-25 also extends to Chandigarh and Haryana.

| What are demands of 'Terrorizers 111 Group' behind 'threat' to 32 Delhi schools? Delhi weather: Minimum and maximum temperatures

Minimum temperatures increased appreciably by 1–2 °C, while maximum temperatures showed no significant change over Delhi during the past 24 hours.

Minimum temperatures ranged between 25°C and 28 °C, and maximum temperatures between 33 °C and 35 °C, both remaining near normal for the region.

By August 22, the maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 31 to 33°C and 22 to 24°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be below normal by up to 2 to 3°C, and the maximum temperature will be below normal by up to 1 to 2°C.

| Delhi weather alert: Very heavy rains lash national capital, IMD predicts...

The weather agency said that on August 22, the predominant surface wind will likely be from the southeast, with a wind speed of 10-15 kmph during morning and afternoon hours.

It will gradually decrease up to 05-10 kmph from the southeast direction during the evening and night.