Mumbai Rains: Viral Video Shows Locals Rescue Victims As SUV Car Submerges In Waterlogged Underpass, 'Salute To Heroes'
The incident happened as Thane, Mumbai, Palghar, Navi Mumbai , Raigad and other districts in Maharashtra faced heavy rainfall. Schools and colleges were shut. Roads turned into rivers, rail and air travel were badly hit, and traffic collapsed.Also Read | Viral video: Protesters dance with street dog; netizens react with memes
As the two struggled inside the car, locals braved the floodwaters to rescue them. A video showed villagers swimming up. One of them climbed on the car's rear and pushed it.
However, the car did not move much. Then, the two passengers escaped through the windows. The car submerged even further.
"Salute to heroes who put their lives on risk and attempted the rescue. Otherwise, nowadays people only bother to record videos,” wrote one social media user.
“In India, a sunroof in a car must be mandatory, to escape through them in such situations offered by our spectacular infrastructure,” came a sarcastic comment.
Another commented,“This boy should be honoured and rewarded for saving two lives.”Also Read | Children swim outside Mumbai mall as very heavy rains turn roads into rivers
“I can imagine what hardships the rescuers must have faced, coz the door simply doesn't open due to immense water pressure,” wrote another.Social media slams the victims
At the same time, many social media users thought the victims should be blamed for putting themselves in such a situation.
“Why venture into an underpass looking at so much water!” wondered one user.
“Bro overestimated the power of his SUV,” quipped one user.
Another commented,“The car drivers have to have a really low IQ to get into such a flooded place.”
“Still wearing that seat belt,” observed another.Also Read | Viral Video: Indian Army officer plays cricket with locals in Kashmir's Shopian
Another user wrote,“What kind of idiot one has to be to get into a situation like this!”
The narrative also shifted towards the“system collapse”.
“He paid 43% tax, plus road tax and tolls so that he can drown in that dirty water on an underpass,” came a banter.
“Shame on BMC and government who, after so many years, cannot find solution to waterlogging, drainage system, potholes free road and clean roads,” wrote another.
