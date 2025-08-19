Frederic Lauzier Calls For Smarter, Simpler, And Safer Engineering Practices

Ontario, Canada, 19th August 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , In his latest feature interview, seasoned electrical engineer Frederic Lauzier is sounding the alarm on the urgent need for modernisation and collaboration across the engineering sector. With over 15 years of experience spanning energy infrastructure, industrial automation, and embedded systems, Lauzier is advocating for practical steps to make technology more resilient, efficient, and intuitive.

“Good engineering should be simple, strong, and intuitive,” Lauzier said.“A system should work so well that you forget it's even there.”

The Challenge of Ageing Infrastructure

Across North America, an estimated 60% of industrial facilities still operate with outdated control systems, according to recent industry reports. These legacy systems can lead to inefficiencies, safety risks, and higher operational costs.

Lauzier's own career includes transforming such environments-helping factories integrate predictive maintenance and IoT without halting production. In one case, he oversaw a retrofit that cut downtime by more than 25% while providing real-time energy data.

“You don't always need to replace everything,” Lauzier noted.“Sometimes the smartest move is building a bridge between the old and the new.”

Closing the Gap Between Hardware and Software

A recurring theme in Lauzier's work is bridging communication gaps between hardware engineers and software developers. Misalignment between these teams can cause costly delays, safety concerns, and missed opportunities.

“They sometimes speak very different languages,” Lauzier explained.“If you can translate one group's needs into something the other can act on, you save time, money, and a lot of frustration.”

Studies show that cross-disciplinary collaboration can cut integration times by up to 40%, a figure Lauzier says is“too significant to ignore.”

The Power of Mentorship

Lauzier is also calling for more structured mentorship programmes in engineering. Research from Engineering UK shows that 70% of young engineers are more likely to stay in the profession when they have a mentor.

“No one does this alone,” Lauzier said.“I had great mentors who showed me not just the technical skills, but also how to manage pressure and communicate clearly. Now it's my turn to do the same for others.”

A Call to Action

Lauzier believes engineers, managers, and students can all play a part in creating smarter, more reliable systems. His recommendations include:



Question the status quo: Look for inefficiencies and outdated processes in your own environment.



Improve collaboration: Share knowledge openly between disciplines.



Mentor and be mentored: Actively seek opportunities to exchange expertise.

Stay current: Explore emerging fields like machine learning and cybersecurity to future-proof skills.



“Engineering is how I understand the world,” Lauzier said.“The more we share that understanding, the better we can make things work-for everyone.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Frederic Lauzier

Frederic Lauzier is a Quebec-based electrical engineer with a Master's in Electrical and Computer Engineering. He has led innovations in grid optimisation, embedded systems, and sustainable automation, and is an active mentor and contributor to IEEE.

Contact: ...