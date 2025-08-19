Happy Belly Food Groups Heal Wellness QSR Announces The Signing Of Its Second Franchise Agreement For The Province Of Quebec
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
"This latest agreement represents a continued momentum in Heal's national expansion, especially into Quebec and underscores the growing momentum of Happy Belly's portfolio of emerging brands. With the signing of our second franchisee in Quebec, Heal is rapidly solidifying its presence in the province, demonstrating our ability to successfully introduce and scale brands in new markets. Alongside Rosie's Burgers and Yolks Breakfast, this expansion reinforces Happy Belly's proven track record of building and strengthening emerging concepts across Canada, now making meaningful inroads into Quebec," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.
"Quebec represents a significant opportunity for Heal, and the addition of a second franchisee underscores the confidence entrepreneurs have in our brand and growth model. Our Quebec-based area developer partners bring deep expertise in launching and supporting brand operations, ensuring Heal's success in the province. This latest franchise agreement demonstrates the scalability of our franchise model and our commitment to building a truly national footprint for Heal Wellness. Our vision remains clear-to establish Heal Wellness as the leading acai bowl and smoothie brand in Canada."
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
"The Happy Belly portfolio has 616 retail locations under contract-spanning projects in development, under construction, or already open-our franchise pipeline is robust. By carefully selecting the right partners and prime real estate, we will maintain momentum and achieve our disciplined growth objectives through 2026.
"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.
About Heal Wellness
Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.
Franchising
For franchising inquiries please see or contact us at ... .
About Happy Belly Food Group
Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Sean Black
Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer
Shawn Moniz
Co-founder, Chief Operating Officer
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment