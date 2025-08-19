Zelensky Says Ukraine Already Working On Specific Security Guarantees

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Yesterday, important talks took place in Washington with the US President and European leaders. This is a truly significant step towards ending the war and ensuring the security of Ukraine and our people. We are already working on the specific details of security guarantees. Today, we are continuing coordination at the leadership level, there will be discussions, and we are preparing the appropriate formats. We will continue to work tomorrow. National security advisers are also in constant contact. Security guarantees will be provided," the president said.

He thanked all partners for their determination and support and noted that Ukraine feels this strength.

Zelensky emphasized that everything will be done to make the path to peace a reality -“thanks to partnership, thanks to security guarantees, and thanks to the courage of the Ukrainian people.”

As reported by Ukrinform, negotiations took place at the White House , first between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, and then in an expanded format with the participation of European leaders - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Photo: OP