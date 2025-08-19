Uzbekistan Holds Talks With ADB On Digital Transport Initiatives
The discourse centered around the assessment of the prevailing
condition of digital transportation frameworks, leveraging insights
derived from datasets amassed during antecedent engagements by the
ADB delegation.
Officials engaged in a comprehensive analysis of potential synergies for collaborative efforts in executing strategic initiatives focused on enhancing digital transformation and optimizing public transportation infrastructure within the nation.
