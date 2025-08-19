Azerbaijan Gearing Up To Tax Income Coming From Cryptocurrency Transactions

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan is gearing up to reel in cryptocurrency earnings and bring them under its tax umbrella, Trend reports via the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

Authorities indicated that entities engaging in the acquisition and disposition of digital assets for profit must adhere to regulatory compliance by securing a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) and fulfilling their requisite reporting obligations to the tax administration.



In accordance with Article 99.3.8 of the Tax Code, any revenue stream outside of salary that reflects an appreciation in the taxpayer's asset portfolio is classified as non-entrepreneurial income upon declaration, as articulated in a statement by the service. In accordance with Article 101.2, the aforementioned revenue is liable to a tax imposition of 14 percent.



Tax agencies have reiterated to the populace the imperative of submitting an income declaration by the statutory deadline of March 31 of the subsequent fiscal year, alongside the requisite remittance of the corresponding tax into the state treasury.



In the realm of cryptocurrency, the taxable event is delineated as the specific timestamp when the digital asset is transacted or otherwise disposed of, with the capital gain computed as the differential between the acquisition cost and the liquidation value.