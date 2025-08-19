Tajikistan, China Discuss Expansion Of Trade And Investment Projects
Minister Zavqizoda congratulated the Chinese diplomat on his appointment and emphasized that under the leadership of President Emomali Rahmon and Chinese President Xi Jinping, relations between the two countries have reached a qualitatively new level of strategic partnership.
The ministry reports that the bilateral trade turnover between
Tajikistan and China experienced a substantial uptick of 37 percent
in the first half of 2025, culminating in a total of $1.2
billion.
The stakeholders engaged in a comprehensive analysis of avenues for enhancing Chinese capital influx, centering the dialogue on the initiation of 13 strategic initiatives delineated in accordance with President Rahmon's directives.
Both parties articulated a willingness to enhance economic synergies and guarantee the prompt execution of the established initiatives.
