Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tajikistan, China Discuss Expansion Of Trade And Investment Projects

Tajikistan, China Discuss Expansion Of Trade And Investment Projects


2025-08-19 06:06:45
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 19. Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan Zavqizoda Zavqi Amin met with the newly appointed Ambassador of China to Tajikistan, Guo Zhijun, to discuss the expansion of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports, citing the Ministry.

Minister Zavqizoda congratulated the Chinese diplomat on his appointment and emphasized that under the leadership of President Emomali Rahmon and Chinese President Xi Jinping, relations between the two countries have reached a qualitatively new level of strategic partnership.

The ministry reports that the bilateral trade turnover between Tajikistan and China experienced a substantial uptick of 37 percent in the first half of 2025, culminating in a total of $1.2 billion.

The stakeholders engaged in a comprehensive analysis of avenues for enhancing Chinese capital influx, centering the dialogue on the initiation of 13 strategic initiatives delineated in accordance with President Rahmon's directives.

Both parties articulated a willingness to enhance economic synergies and guarantee the prompt execution of the established initiatives.

MENAFN19082025000187011040ID1109946640

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search