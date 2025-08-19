Former Pro Bowler Robert Griffith Joins Armilla Tech As President And Co-Owner

MENAFN - GetNews)



Game-Changing Sports Tech Company Taps Former Viking to Lead the Next Evolution in On-Field Communication

LOS ANGELES, CA - August 19, 2025 - Armilla Tech, a leader in secure on-field communication technology , today announced that NFL Pro Bowler and former Minnesota Vikings star Robert Griffith has joined the company as President and Co-Owner.

Best known for his impact on the field-earning Pro Bowl honors and being named the Vikings' 2000 NFL Man of the Year-Griffith now brings his strategic mindset and engineering background to the forefront of innovation.

“This technology is about to revolutionize the way coaches and players communicate,” says Griffith.“It's secure, fast, and built for the future of football-eliminating the communication breakdowns that can cost teams the game.”

Armilla Tech's patented“On the Field” communication system uses encrypted radio frequencies, bypassing unreliable Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or cellular signals. It delivers real-time visual and audio play calls through a three-tiered encryption protocol, offering military-grade security and zero interference. This breakthrough benefits not just sports teams, but also law enforcement and tactical units.

Griffith's leadership and elite-level understanding of the game bring powerful validation to Armilla's mission. With a degree in Engineering from San Diego State and an MBA from Fordham University, he combines on-field experience with academic and technical expertise.

Call the play. Watch how Armilla Technolog wirelessly sends plays from a coach's tablet to a player's wrist device.

“Having a visionary like Robert Griffith take the helm with us is more than exciting-it's a game-changer,” says Lance Heron, CEO and founder of Armilla Tech.“He's not only passionate about football but also deeply committed to innovation and security.”

Armilla's technology is already turning heads for its potential to redefine how teams operate, enabling secure, real-time communication with unmatched clarity and protection from cyber threats. From the gridiron to high-security operations, Armilla is setting a new standard for communication in high-stakes environments.

About Armilla Tech

Armilla Tech develops advanced, secure communication solutions for high-stakes environments, including professional sports, law enforcement, and tactical operations. Its patented technology combines speed, clarity, and military-grade security to keep teams connected when it matters most.

Armilla Tech: Strong on the field. Unbreakable in the cloud. Ready for what's next.