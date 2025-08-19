SANY Unveils The 50-Ton Energy Storage Reach Stacker As The Pioneer To Meet The Industry Challenge
Powerful lifting capability
The 50-ton reach stacker is specialized for energy storage containers and can perfectly lift ISO 20-foot / 40-foot energy storage containers.
It offers stacking capacity for up to 6 containers, greatly enhancing storage density within limited space. With a maximum hoisting capacity of 50 tons, it ensures the efficient transfer and installation of energy storage cabinets, maintaining exceptional stability during movement.
Outstanding energy efficiency
The machine is equipped with an advanced electric control pump, precisely controlling the current output through programs and algorithms, which reduces energy losses fundamentally. The high-pressure hydraulic system reduces pressure loss by 50%, further lowering energy consumption.
Energy recovery is a key feature. The potential energy of the boom, lifting gear and energy storage cabinets during the boom's descent can be recovered efficiently with an overall recovery efficiency of over 65%. That means every 1 kWh of consumption in lifting can be recovered by 0.4 kWh during descent.
Reliable long-lasting endurance
Large-scale energy‐storage projects with tight schedules impose strict demands on equipment endurance. The 50 t reach stacker consumes as little as 1.8 kWh per container move. With a 512 kWh swappable battery system that supports both fast charging and battery swapping, it delivers over 7 hours of continuous operation, significantly reducing downtime from charging.
The first units will be delivered to customers and enter operation in August 2025. The launch of the 50 t and 65 t energy‐storage reach stackers marks SANY's targeted response to industry needs and underscores its commitment to global green‐energy development. Looking ahead, SANY will continue to strengthen its R&D to advance an efficient, low-carbon, and sustainable energy transition worldwide.
SOURCE SANY Group
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment